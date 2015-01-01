पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:ब्लॉक में कोरोना ब्लास्ट, पहली बार मिले सबसे ज्यादा 16 पॉजिटिव मरीज

बीनाएक घंटा पहले
शनिवार को ब्लॉक में कोरोना संक्रमण का ब्लास्ट हुआ है। जिसमें अभी तक के एक दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा 16 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इनमें से दो परिवार ऐसे है जिनकी तीन पीढ़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गई है। पिछले दिनों कोरोना बहुत तेजी से फैला है।

पिछले चार दिनों में ही 42 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। वहीं कुल आंकड़ा 297 पहुंच गया। जिसमें से 21 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोरोना के बाद भी लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे है और नियमों का उल्लंघन कर बिना मास्क के घूम रहे है। आज आंकड़ा 300 पार होने की संभावना है।

एक परिवार में तीन पीढ़ी के सदस्य पॉजिटिव मिले

डॉक्टर अवतार सिंह यादव ने बताया कि वीरसावरकर वार्ड स्थित पुष्प विहार कॉलोनी निवासी एक ही परिवार के तीन पीढ़ी के चार सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिसमें 78 साल के बुजुर्ग, उनका 48 साल के बेटे, 44 साल की बहु एवं 18 साल के पोते की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिसमें से पिता-पुत्र को भोपाल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं बहु पोता को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है।

रिफाइनरी में काम करने वाले फिर मिले चार पॉजिटिव

डॉक्टर यादव ने बताया कि रिफाइनरी में काम करने वाले ठेकेदार के चार कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। जिनमें 32 साल, 40 साल, 38 साल, 36 साल, कर्मचारी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। यह सभी रिफाइनरी के गेट क्रमांक एक के पास निवास करते है। इन मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट करने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण इन सभी को बीएमसी सागर रेफर किया गया है। इसके अलावा एक 28 साल के रसोईया एवं जेपी पावर प्लांट में 34 साल की महिला की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

महिला डॉक्टर पॉजिटिव

वहीं मढिया वार्ड निवासी 53 साल की महिला डॉक्टर भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। दो दिन पूर्व उनकी सास 84 साल की वरिष्ठ डॉक्टर व उनकी बेटी 25 साल की एमएमबीबी शिक्षारत डॉक्टर भी पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। इस परिवार में तीन पीढ़ी के लोग कोरोना के चपेट में आ चुके हैं। जिनका इलाज भोपाल में चल रहा है। वहीं शहर के साईधाम कॉलोनी निवासी 20 साल का युवक भी पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में तेजी से पहुंच रहा कोरोना

शहर के बाद अब ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी कोरोना फैलने लगा है। शनिवार को बेलई में 10 साल की बालिका, हड़कल खाती में 54 साल के व्यक्ति, लहटवास में 70 साल के बुजुर्ग, सेमरा गनपत में 23 साल युवक भी कोराना पॉजिटिव पाए गए है।

शादियों के सीजन में बढ़ी संक्रमण की रफ्तार

पॉजिटिव मरीजों से उनकी हिस्ट्री लेने पर पता चला कि अधिकांश पॉजिटिव मरीज दूसरे शहर शादी में गए हुए थे। जिसमें से दाे परिवार विदिशा से शादी करके लौटे थे। जो वहां से आने के बाद पॉजिटिव हो गए है।

चार दिन में 42 पॉजिटिव

चार दिन में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या सबसे तेज बढ़ी है। बुधवार को 9, गुरुवार को 7, शुक्रवार को 10 और शनिवार को 16 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है।

