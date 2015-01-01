पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Sagar
  Bina
  Election To Be Held For Fourth President Of Harsiddhi Mata Mandir Trust Of Rahangir's Siddha Region, Rangir, After 32 Years

दिया आवेदन:रहली के सिद्ध क्षेत्र रानगिर की हरसिद्धि माता मंदिर ट्रस्ट के चौथे अध्यक्ष के लिए 32 साल बाद होगा चुनाव

रहलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रस्ट का गठन 1960 में हुआ था, सीताराम पंडा का निधन केे बाद से पद खाली है

सिद्ध क्षेत्र रानगिर स्थित हरसिद्धि माता मंदिर ट्रस्ट के तीसरे अध्यक्ष का निधन होने के कारण अब चाैथे अध्यक्ष का चुनाव होगा। नए और चाैथे अध्यक्ष का चुनाव 32 साल बाद होगा। जिसके लिए एक सदस्य ने एसडीएम को आवेदन दिया है।

ट्रस्ट का गठन 11 अक्टूबर 1960 में हुआ था। पहले अध्यक्ष जगन्नाथ पंडा बने थे। गठन से लेकर नवंबर 1988 तक पंडा(पुजारी) परिवार से क्रमशः गिरधारी पंडा, जगन्नाथ पंडा और भगवान दास पंडा अध्यक्ष रहे। नवंबर 1988 में सीताराम पंडा सर्वसम्मति से अध्यक्ष बने। 27 सिंतंबर 2020 को सीताराम पंडा का निधन होने के कारण पद खाली हुआ और अब नए व चाैथे अध्यक्ष का चुनाव होना है।

प्रावधान के तहत ट्रस्ट में शामिल पंडा (पुजारी) परिवार के सात सदस्यों में से अध्यक्ष चुना जाता है। अभी तक सर्वसम्मति से अध्यक्ष का चुनाव होता रहा है। इस बार भी सर्वसम्मति से चुनाव होने की संभावना है। तहसीलदार संदीप तिवारी के अनुसार यदि किसी एक नाम पर सभी सदस्यों की एक राय नहीं बनती ऐसी स्थिति में चुनाव की प्रक्रिया कराई जाएगी।

दिवंगत सीताराम पंडा सबसे अधिक समय तक अध्यक्ष रहे। रानगिर मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार तीसरे अध्यक्ष सीतराम पंडा के कार्यकाल में हुआ। जिसमें मंदिर के चारों और की खपरैल मिट्टी की कच्ची दहलानों को मिटाकर पक्का निर्माण कराया गया। मंदिर में फर्स, रैलिंग आदि की व्यवस्था की गई। परिसर का सौंदर्यीकरण किया गया। इस दौरान मंदिर की आय में भी बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है।

ट्रस्ट के 10 सदस्य में दस पूजारी होते हैं

प्रावधान अनुसार ट्रस्ट में अध्यक्ष सहित दस सदस्य होते हैं जिसमें सात पुजारी(पंडा) परिवार के तो रामपुर और पाटई के सरपंच भी सदस्य होते हैं। वर्तमान में ट्रस्ट में पाटई सरपंच मदन सिंह, रामपुर सरपंच अशोक कुमार साहू, संतोष पंडा, कमलेश पंडा, विनोद शास्त्री, अनिल दुबे, अशोक दुबे, सतीष दुबे हैं। सीताराम पंडा का निधन होने के कारण एक सदस्य का पद खाली है तो अध्यक्ष का पद भी खाली है। एसडीएम जीतेंद्र पटैल ने दिया है। एक सदस्य द्वारा आवेदन दिया गया है। जिसकी आगामी प्रक्रिया के लिए तहसील को आदेश कर दिया गया है।

नहीं है ट्रस्ट की संपत्ति

जिला ही नहीं प्रदेश और देश में विख्यात सिद्ध क्षेत्र रानगिर मंदिर की मंदिर परिसर को छोड़ कोई भी संपत्ती नहीं है। न तो कृषि भूमि है और न ही आय का कोई स्रोत। मंदिर में हुई चढ़ोत्तरी के द्वारा ही मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार करवाया गया है। पिछले सालों में मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव द्वारा अपने-अपने विभाग से मंदिर के पास शादी-घर, धर्मशाला, हाट बाजार स्थल आदि का निर्माण कराया है।

