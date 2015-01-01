पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:किसानों को 20 घंटे मिले बिजली, भ्रष्टाचारियों पर हो कार्रवाई, नहीं तो करेंगे आंदोलन : राय

बीना4 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक महेश राय ने क्षेत्र के किसानों के साथ विद्युत मंडल कार्यालय पहुंच कर विरोध जताया

किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली उपलब्ध कराने, विद्युत आपूर्ति में लापरवाही और ट्रांसफार्मर बदलने में भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत को लेकर स्थानीय विधायक महेश राय ने क्षेत्र के किसानों एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ विद्युत मंडल कार्यालय पहुंच कर विरोध जताते हुए एसडीएम अमृता गर्ग और डीई नितिन डहरिया से चर्चा कर आठ सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा, किसानों की समस्या को शीघ्र हल करने की मांग की।

साथ ही उन्होंने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि यदि किसानों की समस्या काे जल्द ही हल नहीं किया तो वह सरकार में होने के बावजूद भी आंदोलन करने के लिए बाध्य होंगे। इस दौरान उन्होंने दूरभाष पर बिजली विभाग के एमडी से भी चर्चा की।

ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए कहा विधायक ने कहा कि किसान पहले से परेशान चल रहा है। उसकी सोयाबीन की फसल खराब हो चुकी है। इस फसल की सिंचाई के लिए किसानों को पर्याप्त बिजली नहीं मिलने के कारण किसान की यह फसल भी खराब हो रही है, जिस कारण किसान परेशान है।

विधायक ने मांग की है कि किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए 20 घंटे बिजली दी जाए। साथ ही हाल ही में किसानों को 2 किस्तों में दी जाने वाली बिजली एक ही समय में दी जाए। क्योंकि 2 किस्त में बिजली मिलने के कारण किसानों को मजबूरी में सिंचाई करने के लिए 2 कर्मचारियों को लगाना पड़ रहा है।

इसके अलावा उन्होंने कर्मचारियों पर भ्रष्टाचार करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि ट्रांसफार्मर रखवाने एवं बदलने के एवज में किसानों से पैसे का लेनदेन किया जा रहा है। लाइनमेनों के द्वारा बिना पैसे लिए किसानों के काम नहीं किए जा रहे है। साथ ही किसानों को स्थाई कनेक्शन भी नहीं दिए जा रहे है।

साथ ही ज्ञापन के माध्यम से यह भी मांग रखी गई कि खेतों में सिंचाई डेढ़ से 2 माह की है, जबकि किसानों से चार माह का बिजली बिल भरवाया जा रहा है। जिसे 4 माह के स्थान पर 2 महीने का बिल भरवाया जाए। किसानों को पर्याप्त वोल्टेज नहीं मिलने के कारण उनकी मोटर जल रही है।

वोल्टेज की समस्या को दूर किया जाए। अनुदान पर किसानों के स्वयं के ट्रांसफार्मर रखने की स्कीम पुनः प्रारंभ की जाए। किसानों की सिंचाई के लिए कम बिजली दी जा रही है एवं बिजली देने का समय निश्चित नहीं है। जिसमें मांग की गई कि किसानों को पर्याप्त बिजली निश्चित समय पर दी जाए। जिससे किसानों को सिंचाई करने में परेशानी न हो।

ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में शिवकुमार ठाकुर, विजय हुरकट, अमर प्रताप सिंह, भूपेंद्र ठाकुर, रतन यादव, प्रकाश यादव, घनश्याम साहू, राजेंद्र उपाध्याय, मदन राजपूत, शुभम तिवारी, दादा भाई, भारती राय, सुषमा नामदेव, प्रीति लखेरा, कल्पना चौरसिया, योगेश दीक्षित, शैलेश शाह, इंदर ठाकुर, नंदराम कुशवाहा, विमल अहिरवार, वैभव दुबे, दीपक खटीक, गोरी शंकर राय, संतोष कुशवाहा सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसान एवं कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

