रेलवे:कोयले से भरी मालगाड़ी की 5 बोगी में आग, आरपीएफ स्टाफ की सजगता से हादसा टला

बीनाएक घंटा पहले
  • नगर पालिका और रिफाइनरी की फायर ब्रिगेड से बुझाई आग, ललितपुर से मिली थी सूचना

झांसी की ओर से महादेवखेड़ी साइडिंग आ रही कोयला से भरी एक मालगाड़ी की 5 बोगियों में कोयला के अंदर आग लग गई। जिससे उठते हुए धुएं को देख आरपीएफ ललितपुर के स्टाफ की सूचना पर रिफाइनरी और बीना नगर पालिका से फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाकर बोगियों में पानी डाल कर आग को बुझाया गया और आरपीएफ स्टाफ की सजगता से बड़ा हादसा होने से बच गया।

जानकारी अनुसार शुक्रवार सुबह कोयला से भरी एक मालगाड़ी की 5 बोगियों से उठते धुएं को देख ललितपुर आरपीएफ के प्रधान आरक्षक कमलेश कुमार तिवारी एवं आरक्षक अजित सिंह ने इसकी सूचना करोंदा रेलवे स्टेशन मास्टर एवं ललितपुर आरपीएफ स्टाफ को दी गई।

आरपीएफ की सूचना मिलने पर स्टेशन मास्टर ने ट्रेन का निरीक्षण करने किया और रिफाइनरी एवं नगर पालिका बीना को इसकी सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची फायरॉब्रिगेड ने 5 बोगियों में पानी डालकर आग को बुझाया।

आरपीएफ ललितपुर पोस्ट प्रभारी ने बताया कि कोयला से भरी कुछ बोगियों में धुआं निकल रहा था। जिसे करोंदा रेलवे स्टेशन पर रिफाइनरी और नपा की फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाकर बोगियों में पानी डलवाकर गया है।

तीन बार ओएचई लाइन बंद कराई गई फिर बुझाई आग

जानकारी अनुसार रिफाइनरी और नगर पालिका से आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड से आग बुझाने से पहले 3 बार ओएचई लाइन को बंद किया गया। जिसके बाद नगर पालिका की फायर बिग्रेड से 3 बार और रिफाइनरी की फायर ब्रिगेड से एक बार पानी डाला गया और कोयला के अंदर लगी आग को बुझाया गया।

सुबह सबसे पहले नगर पालिका की फायर ब्रिगेड करोंदा रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची और नगर पालिका कर्मी लखन राय और कमलेश राय ने आग बुझाई। ओएचई बंद करने के लिए स्टाफ को करीब डेढ़ -डेढ़ घंटे तक का इंतजार करना पड़ा। ओएचई बंद होने के बाद ही बोगी के ऊपर चढ़ कर आग को बुझाया गया। हाल यह थे कि नगर पालिका से सुबह पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड शाम करीब 6 बजे वापस लाैटी।

आरपीएफ ललितपुर पोस्ट प्रभारी ने बताया कि कोयला से भरी कुछ बोगियों में धुआं निकल रहा था। जिसे करोंदा रेलवे स्टेशन पर रिफाइनरी और नपा की फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाकर बोगियों में पानी डलवाकर गया है।

