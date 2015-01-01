पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड लगने से बिगड़ी तबियत:ट्रेन में बच्ची की तबियत बिगड़ी, चेन खींची,आरपीएफ ने अस्पताल पहुंचाया

बीनाएक घंटा पहले
  • छह माह की बच्ची को ठंड लगने पर उसकी हालत बगड़ी

सोमनाथ एक्सप्रेस में परिवार के साथ यात्रा कर रही एक 6 माह की नाबालिग लड़की की अचानक तबियत बिगड़ गई। जो अकड़ गई थी और हरकत भी नहीं कर रही थी। जिसकी गंभीर हालत देख परिजन घबरा गए और ट्रेन की चैन पुलिंग कर ट्रेन को रोक दिया। बाद में आरपीएफ स्टाफ ने नाबालिग काे इलाज के लिए प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

इलाज उपरांत बच्ची के स्वस्थ होने पर दूसरी ट्रेन से परिवार को भोपाल भेजा गया। आरपीएफ ने बताया कि सोमनाथ एक्सप्रेस स्थानीय प्लेटफाॅर्म नंबर 2 से शाम 5.54 बजे रवाना हुई थी। लेकिन ट्रेन कुछ दूर चलने के बाद उसकी चैन पुलिंग हो गई और ट्रेन आरपीएफ थाने के सामने आकर रुक गई। ट्रेन के रुकते ही बच्ची को बचाने संबंधी चिल्लाने की आवाजें सुनाई देने लगी।

उसके कुछ ही देर बाद जबलपुर निवासी अभिषेक ओझा एवं उनकी बहन चांदनी ओझा आरपीएफ पोस्ट पहुंचे और रोते चिल्लाते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि वह जबलपुर से भोपाल की यात्रा कर रहे है। उनकी 6 माह की बच्ची काव्या की तबियत अचानक खराब हो गई। वह आंखे नहीं खोल रही है और न ही कोई हरकत कर रही है, इसे बचालो।

बच्ची की स्थिति गंभीर देख आरपीएफ उप निरीक्षक बालमीक प्रसाद पटेल व अन्य ने बच्ची को एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, डाॅक्टर एके जैन के द्वारा बच्ची का चैकअप कर उपचार किया। डॉक्टर ने बताया गया कि बच्ची का शरीर ठंड लगने के कारण अकड़ गया था।

