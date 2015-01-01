पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टेशन रोड की घटना:तेज स्पीड मालवाहक का टायर फटा, अनियंत्रित होकर दुकानों से टकराया, बाइक को भी टक्कर मारी, हादसा टला

बीना4 घंटे पहले
स्थित गांधी तिराहा पर घटना के बाद मालवाहक।
  • पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मालवाहक जब्त किया, टक्कर से दुकानें हुई क्षतिग्रस्त

स्टेशन रोड स्थित गांधी तिराहा पर देर रात बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। यहां पर सर्वोदय चौक की ओर से गांधी तिराहे की ओर आ रहा एक मालवाहक (ट्रक नुमा छोटा वाहन) तिराहे के कुछ दूरी पहले अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क के किनारे खड़ी बाइकों, दुकानों से टकराते हुए वाहन में दुकान के बाहर रखे पाइप फंस जाने के कारण करीब 50 फीट की दूरी पर जाकर रुक गया।

जिससे दुकानदारों सहित बाइकों को नुकसान पहुंचा है। यह तो अच्छा हुआ कि घटना रात 10 बजे के बाद एवं ठंड के दिन होने के कारण इस व्यस्त इलाके में कोई नही था। यदि यहीं घटना 2 घंटे पहले हुई होती तो बड़ी जनहानि हो सकती थी। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और वाहन को जब्त कर थाने ले गई।

जानकारी अनुसार सोमवार रात करीब सवा 10 बजे सर्वोदय चौक की ओर से गांधी तिराहे की ओर मालवाहक क्रमांक एमपी 15/जी 4299 तेज गति में आ रहा था। तभी गांधी तिराहे से करीब 50 मीटर की दूरी पर वह अनियंत्रित हो गया और सबसे पहले सड़क के किनारे खड़ी बाइक क्रमांक एमपी 15/एमएल 6394 एवं एमपी 15/एनई 9648 से टकरा गया।

जिस कारण एक बाइक दूसरी बाइक के ऊपर चढ़ गई और दोनों बाइक क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। बाद में वह एक टेंट की शटर से टकरा गई, जिससे दुकान की शटर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। वहीं घटना की सूचना लगते ही थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल सहित पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा और वाहन जब्त कर थाना ले गए।

नुकसान के आंकलन के बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज होगी

मालवाहक का एक टायर फट जाने के कारण वाहन अनियंत्रित हो गया था। सभी दुकानदारों को घटना से होने वाले नुकसान का आंकलन कर थाने आने का कहा गया है। जिसके बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई जा सकी। इस घटना से किसी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई है।
-कमल निगवाल, थाना प्रभारी

