ऑनलाइन सेमिनार:शिक्षा विकास में मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है : सोनी

बीना4 घंटे पहले
  • मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद के जन्मदिवस पर ऑनलाइन सेमिनार

पीजी कॉलेज में भारत के प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री, भारत रत्न मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर ऑनलाइन सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉक्टर एमएल सोनी ने कहा कि शिक्षा के विकास में मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। यही कारण है कि भारत के इस महान पुत्र के जन्मदिन को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रुप में मनाया जाता है।

भारत में स्वाधीनता के उपरांत अनेक उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों जिनमें आईआईटी, आईआईएम, यूजीसी, संगीत नाटक अकादमी, साहित्य अकादमी एवं ललित कला अकादमी जैसी अनेक संस्थाओं की स्थापना में अबुल कलाम आजाद का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा।

उनका मानना था कि मातृभाषा में प्राथमिक शिक्षा दी जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने न केवल महिलाओं की शिक्षा पर जोर दिया बल्कि उन्होंने 14 साल की आयु तक सभी बच्चों के लिए निःशुल्क सार्वभौमिक प्राथमिक शिक्षा के साथ-साथ व्यावसायिक प्रशिक्षण और तकनीकी शिक्षा पर भी जोर दिया।

कॉलेज के वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापक डॉक्टर एके जैन ने कहा कि मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद शिक्षा जगत के महान शिल्पकार थे, जिन्होंने भारत की शिक्षा व्यवस्था को ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। भारत की राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 भारत के सर्वांगीण विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगी।

ऑनलाइन वर्चुअल सेमिनार में कार्यक्रम संयोजक मोहम्मद रफीक शेख, राजेश कुमार माहौर, अशोक कुमार रजक, मनोज कुमार चौधरी, लक्ष्मी कोरी, श्रद्धा पाराशर, कामनी सिंह ठाकुर, सोनम अहिरवार, हरिओम विश्वकर्मा सहित छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा सहभागिता की गई।

