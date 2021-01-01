पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:सुसंस्कारी युवा ही राष्ट्र को उन्नति के शिखर पर ले जा सकते हैं : आचार्यश्री वर्धमानसागर

बीना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को आचार्यश्री को श्रद्धालुओं ने जल देकर असीम पुण्यार्जन किया

राष्ट्र को अगर बचाना है, भारतीय संस्कृति की अस्मिता की रक्षा करनी है, नैतिक मूल्यों को कायम रखना है, भगवान राम और भगवान महावीर के हाथरस जीवित रखने हैं, मानवता करूणा व दया की भावनाओं को सुरक्षित बनाए रखना है, तो आज के युवाओं को संस्कारी बनाया जाना बहुत ही जरूरी है।

सुसंस्कारी बच्चे ही सद्-आचरण के धनी हो सकते हैं और वे ही इस गौरवशाली राष्ट्र को बचा पायेंगे। यह बात खिमलासा में विराजमान आचार्यश्री वर्धमानसागर महाराज ने गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर सोमवार को धर्म सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्र को आज गोपालकृष्ण गोखले, महात्मा गांधी, नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस, शहीद भगतसिंह, वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई, सती मनोरमा, सती अंजना, सती सावित्री, प्रभुभक्त मीरा, माता-पिता की भक्ति के प्रतीक श्रवणकुमार और आचरण युक्त राष्ट्रभक्ति के कुशल राजनैतिक चाणक्य जैसे चरित्रवान एवं संस्कारयुक्त जीवन की निहायत आवश्यकता है।

स्कूल से ही बालक सदाचार, नैतिकता, राष्ट्रभक्ति, मानवीय आचरण का ज्ञान प्राप्त कर पाता है, अतः जीवन के उत्थान की प्रयोगशाला रूपी इन पाठशाला में संसारयुक्त शिक्षा की ही सर्वाधिक जरूरत है। आज के मौजूदा हालत में डिग्री या उपाध्यिों की जरूरत नहीं बल्कि इस बात की परम आवश्यकता है कि जीवन का नैतिक उत्थान कैसे हो। ऐसे बालक ही तो राष्ट्र की अमूल्य धरोहर को सुरक्षित रख पाएंगे।

बड़े जैन मंदिर खिमलासा में विराजमान आचार्यश्री वर्धमानसागर महाराज एवं मुनि श्री विमलसागर महाराज अपने संघस्थ 21 मुनिद्वय के साथ अपूर्व धर्म प्रभावना में रत हैं। आचार्य संघ के दर्शन वंदन करने दूरस्थ अंचल से बड़ी संख्या में सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं पहुंच रहे हैं। सोमवार को आचार्यश्री वर्धमान सागर महाराज को सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं ने एक एक ग्रास एवं जल देकर असीम पुण्यार्जन किया। आचार्यश्री की अहारचर्या हमेशा धर्म के मार्ग में समर्पित नेमीचंद नीरज एवं गगन सराफ के यहां संपन्न हुई।

अशोक शाकाहार ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार को वर्धमानसागर एवं मुनिश्री विमलसागर के विशेष उद्बोधन होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser