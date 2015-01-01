पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नशा मुक्ति के लिए मादक पदार्थ के तस्करों पर पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

बीना11 मिनट पहले
  • 1200 ग्राम गांजा जब्त किया, चार आरोपियों से पकड़ी कच्ची महुआ शराब

नशा मुक्ति के लिए मादक पदार्थ तस्करों के विरुद्ध अभियान प्रहार के तहत एसपी अतुल सिंह के मार्ग दर्शन में स्थानीय पुलिस ने अभियान चला कर बाहरी क्षेत्र से एक आरोपी को एक किलो 200 ग्राम गांजा के साथ पकड़ा है। वहीं भगत सिंह वार्ड से 54.90 लीटर अवैध शराब के साथ आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसके अलावा अलग-अलग स्थानों से चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर कच्ची महुआ की अवैध शराब जब्त की गई है। पुलिस ने विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है।

चलाए गए अभियान के दौरान पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर शारदा नगर, इटावा बाहरी क्षेत्र से आरोपी आदिल खान पिता हमीद खान उम्र 25 साल से एक किलो 200 ग्राम अवैध गांजा जब्त किया है। आरोपी मादक पदार्थ गांजा की अवैध रूप से बिक्री कर रहा था। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ धारा 8/20 एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई कर विशेष न्यायालय एनडीपीएस एक्ट सागर पेश में किया गया। जहां से न्यायालय ने आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया।

वहीं भगत सिंह वार्ड निवासी आरोपी हिम्मत पिता सीताराम रजक उम्र 38 वर्ष को 54.90 लीटर अवैध देशी मदिरा व लाल मसाला शराब के साथ पकड़ा गया। पकड़ी गई अवैध शराब की कीमत 24500 रुपए बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 34(2) आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई कर न्यायालय पेश किया गया। जहां न्यायालय ने आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया।

चार आरोपी कच्ची महुआ शराब के साथ पकड़ाए : पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी माइकल उर्फ गोलू पिता सुरेश बंसकार उम्र 21 वर्ष निवासी वीरसावरकर वार्ड के कब्जे से 3 लीटर अवैध कच्ची शराब, कीमत 300 रुपए, आरोपी शलीम पिता रहीम शाह उम्र 55 वर्ष निवासी प्रताप वार्ड के कब्जे से चार लीटर अवैध कच्ची शराब, कीमत 400 रुपए रुपए, मनोज पिता अमर सिंह कुशवाहा उम्र 40 साल निवासी चंद्रशेखर वार्ड के कब्जे से तीन लीटर अवैध कच्ची शराब कीमत 300 रुपए तथा जालम पिता रूप सिंह बंजारा उम्र 36 वर्ष निवासी ऐरन के कब्जे से 5 लीटर अवैध कच्ची शराब कीमत 500 रुपए जब्त की गई है। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 34(1) आबकारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

पुलिस की ओर से कार्रवाई करने वालों में थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल, एसआई प्रतिभा मिश्रा, सुनील शर्मा, दिनेश कुमरे, एएसआई अरुण कुमार मिश्रा, आरक्षक संतोष तिवारी, दीपेंद्र मौर्य, राजा दांगी, भगवान दास शिवहरे आदि की भूमिका रही।

