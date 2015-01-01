पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेंटेनेंस:खिमलासा गेट पर बदली रेल पटरी, बार-बार गेट बंद होने से ट्रैफिक जाम

बीना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोपहर में पौने 2 घंटे तक गेट बंद, अंबेडकर चौक तक लग गई वाहनों की कतार
  • कुछ बसों की सवारियों को पलटी करना पड़ा

खिमलासा रेलवे गेट की रेल पटरी बदलने के कारण मंगलवार को कई बार गेट बंद होने के कारण जाम जैसे हालत बने, जिस कारण राहगीर परेशान होते रहे। दोपहर के समय करीब पौने 2 घंटा तक गेट बंद रहा, तो वाहनों की कतार शहर के अंबेडकर चौक तक लग गई। जिससे शहर का यातायात प्रभावित हुआ और राहगीर परेशान होते रहे।

दोनों तरफ लग गई वाहनों की कतार: खिमलासा रोड स्थित रेलवे फाटक पर मंगलवार को रेलवे के द्वारा पटरी बदलने का कार्य किया गया। इस मेंटेनेंस कार्य के चलते रेलवे के द्वारा बार-बार गेट बंद किया जा रहा था। उसका भी समय निश्चित नहीं था कि गेट कितने समय तक के लिए बंद रहेगा।

दोपहर को करीब 3 बजे से लेकर पौने 5 बजे तक गेट बंद होने के कारण गेट के दोनों तरफ वाहन फंसे रहे। छोटे वाहन तो अंडरब्रिज से निकलते रहे। लेकिन हेवी एवं बड़े वाहनों को निकलने में परेशानी हुई। अधिक समय के लिए गेट बंद होने के कारण कई बार जाम जैसे हालत बने। दोनों तरफ वाहनों के फंस जाने के कारण ट्रैफिक को बहाल करने में परेशानी हुई।

वहीं नजदीक बस स्टैंड होने के कारण बीना से मालथौन, खिमलासा की ओर चलने वाली बसें भी जाम में फंसी रही। जिस कारण बस में बैठे यात्री भी गेट के खुलने के इंतजार में कई समय तक बसों के अंदर बैठे रहे और परेशान होते रहे। वहीं कुछ बसों की सवारियों को पलटी करना पड़ा।

अंबेडकर चौराहा तक लगी वाहनों की लाइन

राहगीर राकेश पांडे ने बताया कि गेट बंद होने के कारण गेट पर करीब पौन घंटे से खड़े हैं। गेट बंद कब से है इसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि गेट के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई है। गेट खुलने के बाद वाहन निकालने में परेशानी होगी।

वहीं गेट लंबे समय से बंद होने के कारण गेट से करीब 500 मीटर शहर की ओर अंबेडकर चौराहा तक वाहनों की कतार लग गई। वहीं दूसरे तरफ गर्ल्स कॉलेज तक वाहनों की कतार लग गई। सबसे अधिक रिफाइनरी से गैस लेकर निकलने वाले गैस कैप्सूल,डीजल, पेट्रोल टेंकर सहित बड़े वाहन गेट के दोनों और फंसे रहे ।

