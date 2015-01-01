पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधूरा काम शुरू:रेल प्रशासन हरकत में आया, बंद पड़े अधूरे अंडरब्रिज का काम शुरू

बीना37 मिनट पहले
  • 6 माह हो जाएगा तैयार, मिट्टी मुरम डालकर बंद कर दिया था काम

सागर गेट के पास अधूरे पड़े अंडर ब्रिज का काम फिर शुरू होगा गया है। काम नहीं होने से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ 8 फीट गहरे गड्ढे होने से दुर्घटना की संभावना बनी हुई थी।

जिसे लेकर भास्कर ने 11 नवंबर को “अधूरे अंडरब्रिज का काम नहीं हुआ शुरू, मिट्टी धंसने से रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ हुए 8 फीट के गहरे गड्ढे” हेडिंग के नाम से खबर का प्रकाशित की थी। समाचार प्रकाशित होने के बाद रेल प्रशासन जागा और अंडर ब्रिज निर्माण का कार्य शुरू कर दिया है, जो करीब 6 माह में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

सागर रेलवे ट्रैक पर इमली वाली दरगाह के पास निर्माणाधीन अंडरब्रिज का अधूरा कार्य बारिश शुरू होने से पहले 9 जून को मिट्टी, गिट्टी एवं मुरम डालकर बंद कर दिया गया था। जिसका कार्य बारिश के बाद से शुरू होना था।

लेकिन रेलवे के द्वारा काम शुरु नहीं किया गया था। समाचार के प्रकाशन के बाद अब अंडर ब्रिज का कार्य फिर से शुरू हो गया है। अंडर ब्रिज का रास्ता बनाने के लिए जेसीबी एवं पोकलेन मशीन के द्वारा सिंधी धर्मशाला की खुदाई कार्य शुरू हो गया है। साथ ही लोहे की राडों के जाल बांधने का कार्य भी शुरू हो गया है। सुपरवाइजर ने बताया कि अंडर ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य करीब 6 माह में पूरा हो जाएगा।

अंडर ब्रिज का रास्ता बनना बाकी है

रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे खुदाई कर बाॅक्सों को तो लगा दिया गया था। लेकिन रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों और पहुंच मार्ग का निर्माण अभी किया जाना शेष है। मार्ग के बनते ही अंडरब्रिज शुरू हो जाएगा। जिससे शहर के हजारों लोगों को सागर गेट से मुक्ति मिल सकेगी।

