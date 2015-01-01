पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:पिता-पुत्र, रिफायनरी कर्मचारी समेत सात नए पॉजिटिव, अब तक 200 मरीज

बीना4 घंटे पहले
  • 24 घंटे में 13 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, अब तक कुल 19 मौतें कोरोना से

ब्लॉक में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में अब तेजी से बढ़ रही है। विगत 24 घंटे में 13 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। सोमवार को ही सात लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसमें से रिफाइनरी के दो, जेपी में एक, राम वार्ड में पिता पुत्र सहित इटावा एवं ग्राम गुनगी में एक-एक की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या से क्षेत्र में चिंता बढ़ने लगी है।

डॉक्टर अवतार सिंह यादव ने बताया कि राम वार्ड निवासी 47 वर्षीय पिता एवं 18 साल के पुत्र की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इन दोनों का इलाज भोपाल के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में चल रहा है। वहीं रिफाइनरी में काम करने वाले 26 साल के एवं 22 साल के कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इसके अलावा जेपी में 16 साल की किशोरी की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। वहीं इटावा निवासी 61 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग एवं ग्राम गुनगी में 30 साल के युवक की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इन सभी को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है।

इस संबंध में बीएमओ डॉक्टर संजीव अग्रवाल ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती है। तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। उन्होंने लोगों से घर से निकलते समय मास्क लगाकर निकले,सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करे, बुखार, खांसी या जुकाम होने की शिकायत पर तत्काल सिविल अस्पताल में आकर कोरोना की जांच कराएं। जब तक बहुत जरूरी काम न हो बच्चे और बुजुर्ग घर से नही निकले।

खुरई में दाे काेराेना पाॅजीटिव मिले
नगर में काेराेना पाॅजीटिव मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। साेमवार काे प्राप्त रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार दाे लाेग काेराेना पाॅजीटिव अाए। जिसमें रानीदुर्गावती वार्ड के 75 वर्षीय पुरूष एवं कुशाभाउ ठाकरे वार्ड का 35 वर्षीय युवक पाॅजीटिव मिला है।
बीएमओ डाॅ. शेखर श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दाे लाेग पाॅजीटिव आए हैं। उनके संपर्क में आए लाेगाें काे क्वारेंटाइन रहने एवं सैंपल देकर जांच कराने काे कहा गया है। मरीजाें की हिस्ट्री ली जा रही है। जिससे संपर्क में आए लाेगाें की पहचान कर जांच की जा सके। सभी लाेगाें काे सावधानी बरतने, मास्क लगाने, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग करने काे कहा जा रहा है। वहीं मालथाैन में दाेनाें डाॅक्टर काेराेना पाॅजीटिव हाेने के बाद साेमवार काे दाे अन्य डाॅक्टराें की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

