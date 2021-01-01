पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:श्रीकृष्ण ने कहा- सच्चा वही होता है जो प्रेमी को कष्ट न दे: नीरज

देवरी
देवरी के किला मैदान में चल रही भागवत कथा में मथुरा वृन्दावन से आए हुए पंडित नीरज नयन ने कथा के छठवें दिन कंस वध की कथा विस्तार से सुनाई, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि जब अनेक उपाय करके भी कंस भगवान को नहीं मरवा सका, तब उसने एक चाल चली। उसने एक धनुष यज्ञ रचा और उसमें मल्लों द्वारा मरवा डालने के लिए गोकुल से गोप-ग्वालों सहित श्रीकृष्ण-बलराम को बुलवाया।

उन्हें आदरपूर्वक लाने के लिए अक्रूर को कंस ने अपना संदेशवाहक बनाकर भेजा। अक्रूर जी जब वृन्दावन पहुंचे और माता यशोदा से कहा कि कृष्ण को लेने आए हैं। जिस दिन सुबह कृष्ण को मथुरा जाना था तो मईया यशोदा कृष्ण सोते समय जगाती नहीं हैं और सोचती हैं कि अगर कृष्ण को जगा दिया तो वो यहां से चला जाएगा। जब कृष्णा मथुरा को जाते हैं तो गोपियां रास्ता रोक लेती हैं और कहती हैं जब जाना था तो लगन क्यों लगाई।

इसी प्रकार कहती हैं सच्चा प्रेम वही होता है जो प्रेमी को कष्ट न दें, इसलिये गोपियां रस्ता छोड़ देती है और जब कृष्ण आगे बढ़ते हैं तो पीछे से माता यशोदा दौड़कर आ जाती हैं और कृष्ण से कहती हैं कि मुझे माफ करना कान्हा क्योंकि तुमने जब मटकी तोड़ी थी तो मैने तुम्हे ओखल से बांध दिया था। तब कृष्ण ने कहा नहीं मैय्या मैने भले ही देवकी की कोख से जन्म लिया है, लेकिन मैं यशोदा नंदन ही कहलाऊंगा।

कथा के मुख्य यजमान देवरी का झिरा परिवार रहा और कथा श्रवण करने वालों में राधेश्याम वैद्य, परषोत्तम मिश्र, बाबूलाल स्वामी, अनिल भटेले, अनुराग मिश्र, लक्ष्मी प्रसाद दुबे, हरिनारायण करन, श्याम बिहारी ढिमोले, बाबूलाल विश्वकर्मा, पंचम सोनी, शिवनंदन मिश्रा, विनय दीक्षित, गोपाल सेन सहित सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिला-पुरुष शामिल रहे।

