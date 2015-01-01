पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Small Diwali Celebrated By Lighting A Lamp In Homes, Crowds In The Market, People Opened Fireworks

दीपोत्सव:घरों में दीप जलाकर मनाई छोटी दीवाली, बाजार में रही भीड़, लोगों ने की आतिशबाजी

बीना2 घंटे पहले
  • हिन्दू और जैन मंदिरों, गुरुद्वारा को रोशनी से सजाया गया

शहर में आज दीपावली का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर लोगों ने अपने घरों और प्रतिष्ठानों में दीपक जला कर घर में रोशनी कर दीपावली के पूर्व छोटी दीवाली मनाई। इसके साथ ही लोगों ने कहीं-कहीं आतिशबाजी भी की गई।

बाजार में रही भीड़ : धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन एवं दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ रही। शुक्रवार को सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ मिठाई, कपड़ा एवं पटाखा आदि की दुकानों पर रही। इसके साथ ही शुक्रवार को शहर में बाजार का दिन होने के कारण थाने के आसपास बाजार भी लगा।

जहां बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से लोग खरीदी करने के लिए पहुंचे। बाजार में सब्जी के अलावा लोगों ने मिट्टी के दीए, मां लक्ष्मी, भगवान गणेश के पोस्टर फोटो आदि की जमकर खरीदारी की गई। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने जमकर अपने पशुओं को सजाने की सामग्री की खरीदी की।

बाजार में भीड़ को देखते हुए एसडीएम अमृता गर्ग, एसडीओपी प्रिया सिंह, थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल सहित पुलिस बल व्यवस्था बनाने में जुटा रहा।

