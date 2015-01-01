पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना को रोकने फिर रविवार बंद, बिना मास्क के लोगों पर हो सख्ती

बीना3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की रोकथाम के लिए तहसील कार्यालय के सभाकक्ष में शनिवार को आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कई बिंदुओं पर चर्चा कर बैठक में आए प्रस्तावों को जिला कार्यालय भेजे गए हैं। जिन्हें 22 नवंबर तक शासन को भेजा जाएगा, जिसके बाद गाइडलाइन तैयार की जाएगी। बैठक विधायक महेश राय की अध्यक्षता में हुई।

रविवार को पूर्ण रूप से बंद रखें बाजार

बैठक में व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष अरविंद बरया ने सप्ताह में रविवार को बाजार बंद रखने का सुझाव दिया। साथ ही रात साढ़े 8 बजे तक बाजार बंद करने का भी प्रस्ताव रखा। यह भी सुझाव आया कि आगामी दिनों में होने वाली शादियों में यदि शादी गार्डन से होती है तो शामिल होने 200 लोगों की अनुमति दी जाए और यदि बंद हाल से होती है तो 100 लोगों को ही शादी में शामिल होने की अनुमति दी जाए।

नियमों का पालन न करने वालों पर डबल किया जाए जुर्माना

बैठक में प्रस्ताव आया कि पूर्व में बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों के ऊपर नगर पालिका, राजस्व एवं पुलिस बल द्वारा चेकिंग लगाकर 100 रुपए का जुर्माना किया जाता था। अब पुनः बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों के खिलाफ 100 रुपए के स्थान पर राशि को डबल कर 200 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जाए। साथ ही दुकानदार भी बिना मास्क के दुकान पर न बैठे और न ही बिना मास्क आए हुए ग्राहक को सामान दे। ग्राहकों को सामाजिक दूरी पर खड़ा होने का बोला जाए और ग्राहकों के हाथ सैनिटाइज करने के लिए सैनिटाइजर का इंतजाम किया जाए।

डोर टू डोर सर्वे फिर शुरू किया जाए

बैठक में एसडीएम प्रकाश नायक ने प्रस्ताव रखा कि लोग बिना मास्क के न निकले, सामाजिक दूरी बनाए और पूर्व की तरह आशा कार्यकर्ता, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के द्वारा डोर टू डोर जाकर सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम एवं बुखार आदि के मरीजों का सर्वे कराया जाए और सैंपलिंग भी बढ़ाई जाए। जिससे काेरोना के वास्तविक मरीजों का पाता चल सके।

60 साल से ऊपर के लोग घर से न निकले

बैठक के दौरान 60 साल से ऊपर वाले बुजुर्गों से अपील की गई है कि जब तक बहुत जरूरी काम न हो वह घर से नहीं निकले। क्योंकि सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना का प्रभाव बुजुर्ग लोगों पर ही हो रहा है। क्योंकि एसे लोगों में इम्यूनिट कम होने की शिकायत ज्यादा रहती है। जिससे रोगों से लड़ने की शरीर में क्षमता कम हो जाती है।

तहसीलदार संजय जैन ने बताया कि शासन ने कोरोना संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए 22 नवंबर तक सुझाव मांगे थे। जिस पर शनिवार को आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया और बैठक में आए सुझाव को जिला कार्यालय भेजा गया है।

बैठक में सीईओ आशीष जोशी, बीएमओ डॉक्टर संजीव अग्रवाल, टीआई कमल निगवाल, डॉक्टर अवतार सिंह यादव, नायब तहसीलदार दिनेश चंदेल, नगर पालिका प्रभारी सीएमओ काजी, इंजीनियर आकाश जैन आदि उपस्थित रहे।

