निरीक्षण:स्वामित्तय योजना के तहत आबादी का सर्वे 7 गांव को छोड़कर तहसील में हुआ पूरा

बीना2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर सिंह ने धंसरा में ड्रोन से किए जा रहे आबादी के सर्वे को देखा

सागर कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह औचक निरीक्षण करने गुरुवार को ग्राम धंसरा पहुंचे और ग्राम में किए जा रहे ड्रोन कैमरा से आबादी के सर्वे का निरीक्षण किया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने मंडीबामोरा स्थित दयोदय गौशाला का भी निरीक्षण किया। जहां की व्यवस्था देख कलेक्टर ने प्रशंता जाहिर की। वहीं गौशाला समिति के द्वारा कलेक्टर का सम्मान किया गया।जानकारी के अनुसार कलेक्टर सिंह खुरई में बैठक करने के बाद ग्राम धंसरा पहुंचे और ग्राम में चल रहे स्वामित्तय योजना के तहत ड्रोन कैमरा से आबादी सर्वे का निरीक्षण किया गया। उन्होंने सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया के कर्मचारी से चर्चा कर ड्रोन कैमरा से सर्वे की प्रकिया को देखा। उन्होंने ड्रोन कैमरा से सर्वे, अभिलेख तैयार करना, नक्शा बनाने की जानकारी ली।

गौरतलब है कि ड्रोन कैमरा से सर्वे जिले में सिर्फ बीना तहसील में चल रहा है। जो केबल 7 गांव को छोड़कर तहसील में कंपलीट हो गया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने चना के खेत का निरीक्षण किया। जिसमें चना के खेत में तेवड़ा की जानकारी ली। जानकारी अनुसार तेवड़ा को सरकार के द्वारा पूणर्ता: प्रतिबंधित कर रखा है। साथ ही तेवड़ा मिक्स चना खरीदने पर रौक लगाई गई है।

नगरीय निकायाें में बड़े प्राेजेक्ट के निर्माण के लिए भूमि राजस्व और वन विभाग से ली जाएगी

गुरुवार काे ऑडिटाेरियम में कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह ने राजस्व, वन भूमि काे नगरीय निकाय के प्राेजेक्ट के लिए स्थानांतरण करने के संबंध में अधिकारियाें की बैठक ली। जिसमें खुरई, मालथाैन, बांदरी नगरीय निकाय में बनने वाले प्राेजेक्ट के लिए राजस्व एवं वन विभाग की भूमि के संबंध में अधिकारियाें के साथ विचार विमर्श किया गया। जाे भी आपत्ति थीं उन्हें सुलझाया गया। कलेक्टर सिंह ने बताया कि खुरई नपा क्षेत्र के तहत सीवरेज प्लांट, वाटर सप्लाई प्लांट, साैर्य ऊर्जा प्लांट स्वीकृत हाे रहे हैं। जिसके लिए भूमि की आवश्यकता है, इन प्राेजेक्ट के लिए भूमि का चयन किया जा रहा है। भूमियाें का स्थानांतरण किया जाएगा। बांदरी, मालथाैन नए नगरीय क्षेत्र बने हैं, जिसमें प्राेजेक्ट के लिए राजस्व की भूमियाें काे दिया जाना है। इस पर भी विचार किया गया। वहीं पेयजल सप्लाई के प्लांट वन भूमि में बनना है, जिसके हस्तानांतरण के संबंध में भी चर्चा की गई है। वहीं यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि मालथाैन, बांदरी में परिवहन विभाग द्वारा संचालित बस स्टैंड काे अब नपा काे साैंपा जाएगा। जिससे वह इसका संचालन करेंगे। तीनाें नगरीय निकायाें के प्रत्येक घर में पानी टेप नल के द्वारा पहुंचे ऐसा प्रयास किया जाएगा। क्षेत्र में खेल मैदान, स्टेडियम, पार्क भी बनाए जाना है। जिसके लिए भूमि संबंधी विचार विमर्श किया गया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि नगरीय क्षेत्र में पार्किंग की समस्या सामने आ रही है। उसके लिए मल्टीलेबल पार्किंग की नई व्यवस्था काे लागू किया जाएगा। अागामी समय में यह व्यवस्था खुरई में भी लागू की जा सकती है।

