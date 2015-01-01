पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:मंत्री से अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने संविदा संविलियन की मांग की, नहीं तो करना होगा बेरोजगारी का सामना

गढ़ाकोटा3 घंटे पहले
  • मंत्री ने 14 नवंबर के बाद विचार करने का आश्वासन दिया

कोविड-19 स्वास्थ्य संगठन जिला इकाई सागर के तत्वाधान में सोमवार को लोकनिर्माण मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव के निज निवास पर पदाधिकारियों ने संविदा संविलियन की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। भार्गव को अवगत कराया गया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग में अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी पिछले छह सात माह से अपनी जान हथेली पर रखकर कोरोना महामारी के दौरान मरीजों की सेवा कर रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हम सभी अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की सेवाएं 30 जून को समाप्त की जा रही थी।

जरूरत पड़ने पर तीन माह का एक्सटेंशन देकर सेवाएं सितंबर 31 तक कर दी गई। फिर 31 अक्टूबर तक की गई और 31 अक्टूबर को पुनः सभी अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की सेवाएं एनएचएम और स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा समाप्त की जा रही थी। साथ ही साथ एनएचएम द्वारा आदेश निकाला गया था कि अस्थाई तौर से नियुक्त किए गए लैब टेक्नीशियन और स्टाफ नर्स को 50% ही रखा जाएगा। आधे स्टाफ नर्सों को विभाग से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया गया था। लेकिन आयुष चिकित्सकों को यथावत 2 महीने नहीं का एक्सटेंशन देते हुए सेवा वृद्धि कर दी गई।

जिसके विरोध में कोविड-19 स्वास्थ्य संगठन मध्य प्रदेश के आवाहन पर 29 अक्टूबर को सभी जिला इकाइयों ने धरना प्रदर्शन किया था। जिस पर सरकार ने इन अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को पूर्व आदेश 26 अक्टूबर निरस्त करते हुए नवीन आदेश के तहत एक महीना सेवा वृद्धि और दी गई और 30 नवंबर तक सभी का कार्यकाल निर्धारित किया गया है।

अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की सेवाएं 30 नवंबर को समाप्त की जा रही हैं लिहाजा हम सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की मांग है कि सभी अस्थाई स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को संविदा में संविलियन कर स्वास्थ विभाग में निरंतर किया जाए जिससे कि हम लोग बेरोजगार होने से बच सकें। संविदा में संविलियन कर हमारे सेवाओं को निरंतर विभाग में लिया जाए। मंत्री ने आश्वासन दिया कि 14 नवंबर के बाद आप लोगों की समस्याओं पर विचार कर अवगत करा दिया जाएगा।

