गंदगी:झाड़ियों में गुम हो रहा शहर का मुख्य नाला, सफाई नहीं, पनप रहे मच्छर और गंदगी

बीना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नाले से शहर के 6 वार्डों के दो हजार घरों का बहता है गंदा पानी

शास्त्री वार्ड से होकर 6 वार्डों से गुजरने वाला शहर का मुख्य नाला झाड़ियों में गुम होता जा रहा है। इस नाले से करीब 2 हजार घरों का गंदा पानी बहता है। नाले में जमा गंदगी की सफाई न होने के कारण गह-जगह गंदा पानी एकत्रित हो रहा है जिससे बदबू आने लगी है साथ ही मच्छर भी पनप रहे हैं।

जिस कारण स्थानीय लोगों को परेशानी होना पड़ रहा है साथ ही वह बीमार हो रहे है। बदबू, मच्छर से हो रही परेशानी- पाठक वार्ड निवासी रिजवान खान ने बताया कि काफी समय से शहर के मुख्य नाले की सफाई नहीं होने से जगह-जगह गंदा पानी जमा हो रहा है। जिस कारण पानी से आने वाली गंदगी व बदबू से जीना दूभर हो गया है। साथ ही बड़ी संख्या में मच्छर भी पनप गए हैं।

इन सबके चलते वार्ड के लोग बीमार हो रहे हैं। जिससे निजात पाने के लिए कई बार लोगों ने नगर पालिका में सफाई करवाने को लेकर शिकायत की लेकिन उसके बावजूद स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है। इस संबंध में नगर पालिका सीएमओ रामवरण सिंह राजोरिया ने बताया कि जल्द ही नाले को साफ कराया जाएगा।

पानी का पाइपलाइन के कारण गंदगी जम रही

इस नाले से शहर के 6 वार्डों के करीब 2 हजार घरों के गंदे पानी की निकासी होती है। जो सागर रेलवे ट्रैक के पास शास्त्री वार्ड से प्रारंभ होकर आचवल वार्ड, पाठक वार्ड, बिलगैंया वार्ड, सुभाष वार्ड से होकर मनोरमा वार्ड स्थित मोतीचूर नदी में जाकर मिलता है। लेकिन इस महत्त्वपूर्ण नाले की सफाई नहीं होने के कारण जगह जगह गंदा पानी भर रहा है। वहीं मनोरमा वार्ड में नाला झाड़ियों में गुम होता जा रहा है। झाड़ियों में गंदगी फंस रही है। इसी वार्ड में बनी पुलिया में पानी की पाइपलाइन डली होने के कारण नाले के पास भी गंदगी जमा हो रही है।

