पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बीना की घटना:राम वार्ड में 10 किलो गोमांस के साथ एक महिला सहित तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार, भेजा जेल

बीना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामले के विरोध में हिन्दू संगठनों ने किया प्रदर्शन, सर्वोदय चौक पर लगाया जाम

पुलिस ने गुरुवार को राम वार्ड से 10 किलो गोमांस जब्त कर 3 आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा मप्र गौ-वंश प्रतिषेध अधिनियम 2004 /4 एवं मप्र गौ-वंश प्रतिषेध अधिनियम 2004-5/9 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया। वहीं गोमांस मिलने के बाद शहर के हिन्दू संगठनों के द्वारा थाने में विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के बाद सर्वोदय चौक पर चक्का जाम कर नारेबाजी की और आरोपियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाने की मांग की।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मुखबिर की सूचना पर एसडीओपी प्रिया सिंह से सर्च वारंट प्राप्त कर राम वार्ड स्थित सूफिया खान के मकान में एसआई लखन डाबर, एसआई राम अवतार धाकड़, आरक्षक लोकेंद्र, आरक्षक बृजेश सहित चीता 1, 2, 3 ने छापामार कार्रवाई की गई। जहां पर एक महिला और 2 पुरुष बैठे थे।

ये तीनों पुलिस को देखकर भागने लगे तो पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया और उनकी तलाशी ली। तलाशी लेने पर महिला के सफेद थैले में करीब 6 किलो मांस वहीं दोनों पुरुषों के पास से 2-2 किलो काले रंग की पॉलीथिन में मांस मिला।

पुलिस ने महिला से पूछताछ करने पर उसने अपना नाम सूफिया पति यूसूफ खान उम्र 60 वर्ष राम वार्ड निवासी होना बताया। मांस के संबंध में पूछा गया तो उसने बताया कि वह कजलीवन सागर में स्थित स्वयं के मकान में गुरुवार सुबह 5 बजे अपने लड़के गौस मोहम्मद के साथ एक छोटी लावारिश गाय को पकड़कर अपने घर में काटकर कुछ हिस्सा सिर, पैर व पूछ सागर में ही घर के पास नाले में फेंक दिया।

कुछ मांस बेचने के लिए बेटे के साथ स्कूटी पर लेकर बीना स्थित राम वार्ड में स्वयं के मकान पर ले आए थे। जिनको मांस बेचा है मैं उनको नहीं जानती हूं और जो अभी मेरे घर पर है उनका नाम मोहम्मद अल्ताफ एवं मोहम्मद शाहनवाज है जो मेरे इंदिरा गांधी वार्ड वाले मकान पर किराए से रहते हैं। जो मुझसे गोमांस खरीदने के लिए आए हैं।

पुलिस ने बताया कि सूफिया पति यूसूफ खान उम्र 60 वर्ष निवासी राम वार्ड बीना, मोहम्मद अल्ताफ पिता मोहम्मद अनीस उम्र 26 साल निवासी मसूरपुर, तहसील खतोरी मुजफ्फरनगर उप्र हाल निवासी नई बस्ती बीना, शाहनवाज पिता आसिम मोहम्मद उम्र 27 वर्ष निवासी मोहल्ला कसम पुरा थाना मीरापुर तहसील जानसट जिला मुजफ्फर उप्र हाल निवासी इंदिरा गांधी वार्ड बीना एवं गौस मोहम्मद पिता इसूफ खान निवासी राम वार्ड के खिलाफ अपराध गौ-वंश अधिनियम के तहत दंडनीय अपराध पाए जाने पर मामला दर्ज किया गया। जिसमें से गौस मोहम्मद फरार है।

17 जून को पकड़ा गया था 38 किलो गोमांस

पुलिस ने बताया कि पूर्व में राम वार्ड में ही आरोपी सूफिया खान सहित 8 लोगों को 38 किलो गोमांस के साथ पकड़ा गया था। जिनके खिलाफ गौ-वंश अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की गई थी।

आधा घंटा तक चक्का जाम कर किया विरोध

घटना के विरोध में शहर के हिन्दू संगठनों के द्वारा सर्वोदय चौक पर नारेबाजी करते हुए चक्का जाम कर आधे घंटे प्रदर्शन किया। लोगों ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि आरोपियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दी जाए। क्योंकि कुछ आरोपी गोमांस बेचने के आदतन आरोपी हैं। जो पूर्व में भी गोमांस के साथ पकड़े जा चुके हैं।

एसडीओपी प्रिया सिंह ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाते हुए आश्वासन दिया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ जिला बदर की कार्रवाई की जाएगी, जिसके बाद मामला शांत हुआ। पुलिस कार्रवाई के दौरान सौरभ पटेरिया, राजेंद्र यादव, विवेक राजपूत आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें