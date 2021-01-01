पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Bina
  • Trains Closed, Chetuay Did Not Come, Yet This Year, Two And A Half Thousand Children Who Have Been Taking Pulse Polio Medicine Increased.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:ट्रेनें बंद, चेतुए भी नहीं आए, फिर भी इस साल पल्स पोलियो की दवा पीने वाले ढाई हजार बच्चे बढ़ गए

बीना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले वर्ष दवा पीने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 30 हजार थी, इस बार 32500 हुई

कोरोना काल के बाद से कई ट्रेनें बंद है,जो चल रही है उनमें भी सवारियों की संख्या बहुत कम है,साथ ही ट्रेनें नही चलने के कारण चेतुआ भी चैत काटने के लिए नही आ पाए है। बावजूद पल्स पोलियो की दवा पीने वाले बच्चों की संख्या पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में करीब ढाई हजार से अधिक बढ़ गई है। जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस बार आंकड़ा कम लगाए बैठा था।

इस वर्ष तीन दिन में शहरी एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 32469 बच्चों को पल्स पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई। जिसमें शहरी क्षेत्र के 13070 एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 19399 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। जबकि पिछले वर्ष शहर एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में दवा पीने वाले बच्चों की संख्या करीब 30 हजार थी। जो इस बार करीब ढाई हजार बढ़ गई है,बच्चों की संख्या क्यूं बढ़ी है,यह जांच का विषय है।

पहले दिन 18859, दूसरे दिन 8382 तीसरे दिन 5228 बच्चों को पिलाई दवा

जानकारी अनुसार रविवार को पल्स पोलियो अभियान के पहले दिन 18859 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। जिसमें शहर में 6883 बच्चों एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 11976 बच्चों को सार्वजनिक स्थानों एवं बूथों पर दवा पिलाई गई । दूसरे दिन 8382 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई।

जिसमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 4729 एवं शहरी क्षेत्र में 3653 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। इसी तरह अंतिम एवं तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को 5228 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। जिसमें शहरी क्षेत्र में 2534 एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 2694 बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। बच्चों को दवा पिलाने के लिए शहर में 84 एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 206 बूथ लगाएं गए थे।

केंद्रों एवं घर घर जाकर आशा,आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता,सहायिका सहित समाज सेवियों के द्वारा बच्चों को दवा पिलाई गई। पिछले साल की अपेक्षा बढ़े बच्चे बीएमओ संजीव अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पिछले वर्षानुसार इस वर्ष 0 से 5 साल तक के दवा पीने वाले बच्चों की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि संभावना है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद दूसरे शहरों में काम कर रहे लोग काम छोड़ कर क्षेत्र में वापस आ गए है।

जो बाद में लोट कर नही गए है। वहीं कोरोना की वैक्सीन के बाद अन्य बीमारियों की वैक्सीन के प्रति भी लोगों का रुझान बढ़ा है। इसलिए भी यह आंकड़ा बड़ा हुआ दिख रहा है। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन सबसे सुरक्षारात्म उपाए है। प्रत्येक माता पिता को अपने बच्चों का संपूर्ण टीकाकरण करवाना चहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser