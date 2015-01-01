पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:अधूरे अंडरब्रिज का काम नहीं हुआ शुरू, मिट्टी धंसने से रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ हुए आठ फीट गहरे गड्ढे

बीनाएक घंटा पहले
  • रेलवे ट्रैक को भी नुकसान होने की संभावना, हो सकता है बड़ा हादसा, विधायक ने व्यक्त की नाराजगी

बीना-सागर रेलवे ट्रैक पर सागर गेट के पास निर्माणाधीन अंडरब्रिज का अधूरा कार्य बारिश शुरु होने से पहले 9 जून को मिट्टी, गिट्टी एवं मुरम डालकर उसे ढक दिया गया था। जिसका कार्य बारिश के बाद फिर से शुरु किया जाना था। लेकिन बारिश समाप्त होने के कई दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी अंडरब्रिज का काम शुरु नहीं किया गया है।

वहीं बारिश के बाद मिट्टी धंसने के कारण रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ 8 फीट गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। जिससे कभी भी बड़ा हादसा होने का डर बना हुआ है। अंडरब्रिज का काम लेट होने से स्थानीय लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं काम शुरु नहीं होने के कारण स्थानीय विधायक महेश राय ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की है।

गहरे गड्ढों से हर दम हादसे का डर- इमली वाली दरगाह के पास अंडरब्रिज निर्माण का कार्य जून माह में शुरु किया गया। जिसमें 9 घंटे का ब्लॉक लेकर तेज धूप और गर्मी के बीच रेलवे लाइन को अलग कर 26 मीटर लंबे 2 गडर अप-डाउन ट्रैक पर बड़ी-बड़ी क्रेनों के द्वारा रखे गए थे। गडर रखने के बाद कुछ दिन तक रेलवे लाइन के नीचे खुदाई कर पूर्व से बन कर तैयार रखे 42 सीमेंट के बाक्सों को रखकर 2 भाग में अंडर ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य किया गया था।

यह कार्य करीब 1 सप्ताह तक चलने के बाद बारिश शुरु होने से पहले अंडरब्रिज का काम बीच में ही रोक दिया गया। साथ ही अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे अंडर ब्रिज के लिए रखे गए बाक्सों को मिट्टी, गिट्टी एवं मुरम आदि भरकर उन्हें ढक दिए गए थे। जिसका कार्य पुनः बारिश के बाद शुरू होना था। लेकिन बारिश समाप्त होने के बाद भी अंडरब्रिज निर्माण का कार्य शुरु नहीं किया गया है।

अब हालात यह है कि अंडरब्रिज में भरी गई मिट्टी और मुरम में लगातार बारिश का पानी भरने के बाद लगातार मिट्टी धंसने लगी है और रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों तरफ करीब 8 फीट गहरे और कई फीट लंबे बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे होने लगे हैं, जिसकी मिट्टी लगातार धंस रही है। जिससे बड़े हादसे का डर बना रहता है।

क्योंकि रेलवे ट्रैक बीच शहर में होने के कारण शहर वासी बड़ी संख्या में रेलवे ट्रैक को पार कर बाजार आते जाते हैं, साथ ही रेलवे ट्रैक के आसपास आवारा जानवर भी घूमते रहते हैं। इसके अलावा पूर्व में लगाए गए बांस के बेरिकेड्स भी टूट गए है। जिससे घटना होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। साथ ही यह गड्ढे रेलवे ट्रैक की ओर बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। जिससे रेलवे ट्रैक को भी नुकसान होने की संभावना बनी हुई है।

अंडर ब्रिज का रास्ता बनना बचा है शेष

जानकारी के अनुसार रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे खुदाई कर बाक्सों को तो लगा दिया गया था। लेकिन रेलवे ट्रैक के दोनों और पहुंच मार्ग का निर्माण अभी किया जाना शेष है। मार्ग के बनते ही अंडरब्रिज शुरु हो जाएगा। जिससे शहर के हजारों लोगों को सागर गेट से मुक्ति मिल सकेगी।

दीपावली के बाद काम के शुरू होने की संभावना

इस संबंध में विधायक महेश राय ने नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि अंडर ब्रिज का काम पूरा नही होने के कारण शहर की जनता परेशान हो रही है। लोगों को घंटों रेलवे गेट पर खड़े होकर गेट के खुलने का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि बारिश समाप्त हो गई है। अब रेलवे काे जल्द ही अंडर ब्रिज का काम शुरु करना चाहिए। जिससे लोगों को इसका फायदा मिलना शुरू हो सके। वहीं एडीईएन का कहना है कि यह अंडर ब्रिज कंस्ट्रक्शन विभाग के द्वारा बनाया जा रहा है। दीपावली के बाद काम के शुरू होने की संभावना है।

