कार्यक्रम:हाइड्रोपोनिक तकनीक से तैयार घास में आम हरे चारे की तुलना में 40% तक ज्यादा पोषण

शाहगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिविर आयोजित कर चार गांवों के पशुपालकों व किसानों को बताई विधि
  • परंपरागत हरी घास में प्रोटीन 10.7% जबकि हाइड्रोपोनिक के चारे में 13.6% होती मात्रा

मानव विकास सेवा संघ द्वारा संचालित सफविन परियोजना के तहत करितास इंडिया के सहयोग से सासन, बगरोही, रतनपुर, कानीखेड़ी, इन चार गांवों पशुपालकों और किसानों को जागरूक करने आयोजित शिविर में हाइड्रोपोनिक पद्दति से पशुओं को पोषण युक्त बारहमासी हरा चारा पर चर्चा हुई व उत्पादन यूनिट को स्थापित किया।

कार्यक्रम में संस्था के डायरेक्टर फादर थॉमस फिलिप ने कहा कि वो दिन गए जब खेत में हरा चारा उगाने के लिए मेहनत करनी पड़ती थी। अब पशुपालक एक ट्रे में चारा उगा सकते हैं, यही नहीं ये चारा खेत में उगे चारे से ज्यादा पोषक होता है। किसान दुधारू पशुओं को खिलाने के लिए चारे और हरे घास के विकल्प के रूप में हाइड्रोपोनिक विधि से उगाए गए चारे को इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

एक ट्रे में बिना मिट्टी के ही चारा सात से दस दिनों में ही उगकर तैयार हो जाता है। साथ ही इस तकनीक से इस चारे को किसी भी मौसम में लगाया जा सकता है। खास बात है कि दूधारू पशुओं के दूध बढ़ाने में यह चारा दूसरे हरे चारे की तुलना में ज्यादा पोषक होता है। हाइड्रोपोनिक तकनीक से तैयार की गई घास में आम हरे चारे की तुलना में 40 फीसदी ज्यादा पोषण होता है।

सफबीन परियोजना के डीपीओ संजीव तिवारी ने बताया कि एक ट्रे में डालकर जूट के बोरे से ढक देते हैं। तीन दिनों तक इसे ढके रखने पर उसमें अंकुरण हो जाता है। फिर उसे पांच ट्रे में बांट देना होता है। हर दो-तीन घंटे में पानी डालना होता है। ट्रे में छेद होता है, जितना पौधों को पानी की जरूरत होती है उतना पानी ही रुकता है बाकी पानी निकल जाता है। यह तकनीक मेहनत भी बचाती है क्योंकि खेतों में काम करने के लिए काफी मेहनत की जरूरत पड़ती है, जबकि इस तकनीक में ज्यादा मेहनत की आवश्यकता नहीं रहती। ऐसे में फसलों की लागत कम रहती है तथा किसानों को अच्छा मुनाफा मिलता है।

हाइड्रोपोनिक तकनीक से पौधों को ज्यादा आक्सीजन मिल जाती है और पौधे ज्यादा तेज गति से न्यूट्रीएंट को सोखते हैं। परंपरागत हरे चारे में प्रोटीन 10.7% होती है जबकि हाइड्रोपोनिक्स हरे चारे में प्रोटीन 13.6% होती है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस तकनीक से बेहद कम खर्च में पौधे और फसल उगाई जा सकती हैं। कार्यक्रम में सफबीन संस्था के बीआरपी के अलावा बड़ी संख्या में किसान पशुपालक और समूह की महिलाओं ने उपस्थित होकर अपनी सहभागिता दी।

