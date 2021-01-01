पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:प्रशासन ने चंदला में मुख्य रोड के दोनों ओर का अतिक्रमण हटाया

चंदला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेस्ट हाउस से बस स्टैंड, नगर परिषद तक शाम 5 बजे तक चली जेसीबी - Dainik Bhaskar
रेस्ट हाउस से बस स्टैंड, नगर परिषद तक शाम 5 बजे तक चली जेसीबी
  • खुद ने अपना अतिक्रमण हटा लेने का किया वायदा

राजस्व एवं नगरीय प्रशासन ने पुलिस के सहयोग से नगर के मुख्य रोड पर दोनों ओर का अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। यह कार्रवाई रेस्ट हाउस से बस स्टेंड और नगर परिषद कार्यालय तक शाम करीब 5 बजे तक चली। नगर वासियों द्वारा नगर में मुख्य रोड के दोनों ओर फैले अतिक्रमण के कारण आए दिन जाम लगने की समस्या के चलते प्रशासन से अतिक्रमण हटाए जाने की मांग की जा रही थी।

इसी के तहत मंगलवार सुबह तहसीलदार रनमत सिंह, सीएमओ अजय अग्निहोत्री के नेतृत्व में राजस्व और नगर परिषद अमला रेस्ट हाउस में एकत्र हुआ। यहां चंदला थाना प्रभारी मनोज गोयल, गोयरा थाना प्रभारी ब्रजेंद्र चाचोदिया, हिनौता थाना प्रभारी अतुल दीक्षित, बंशिया थाना प्रभारी राजकुमार लिटौरिया के नेतृत्व में पुलिस बल बुलाया गया।

मोहलत मांगी : कुछ लोगों ने अगले दिन खुद अपना अतिक्रमण हटा लेने का किया वायदा

रेस्ट हाउस से रोड के दोनों ओर नाली के बाहर का निर्माण, टीन शैड, गुमटी आदि हटाई गई। यह कार्रवाई शाम 5 बजे तक नगर परिषद कार्यालय तक चली। इस दौरान कुछ लोगों ने अगले दिन खुद अपना अतिक्रमण हटा लेने का वायदा करते हुए मोहलत मांगी। इस पर प्रशासन ने अगले दिन अतिक्रमण खुद हटा लेने की चेतावनी देकर उन्हें छोड़ दिया।

अब आगे भी जारी रहेगी कार्रवाई : सीएमओ

सीएमओ अजय अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि यह कार्रवाई नगर वासियों की मांग पर की गई है। अतिक्रमण के कारण आए दिन जाम की समस्या बनती थी, जिससे निजात मिलेगी। यह कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser