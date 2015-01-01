पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:चोरों ने दिन दहाड़े दो दुकानों से डेढ़ लाख रुपए किए चोरी

चंदला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाइक से आए दो बदमाश और चुरा ले गए रुपए
  • एक घंटे में दो वारदात, पुलिस ने की जांच शुरू

नगर में 2 अलग-अलग स्थानों पर आढ़त दुकानों से चोरों ने दिनदहाड़े डेढ़ लाख रुपए चुराए। दोनों वारदातों की शिकायत थाने में की गई है। नगर के रेस्ट हाउस के पास मथुरा प्रसाद गुप्ता की आढ़त दुकान है। सोमवार दोपहर करीब 1 बजे वह अपनी गद्दी में बैठे हुए थे।

करीब 1 लाख रुपए से भरा एक बैग गद्दी पर रखा हुआ था। मथुरा प्रसाद गुप्ता ने बताया कि वह किसी काम में व्यस्त हो गए, इसी दौरान कोई रुपयों से भरा बैग चुरा कर भाग गया। इसके एक घंटे बाद करीब 2 बजे बंशिया तिगैला वार्ड नंबर 7 में शिवचरण प्रजापति पिता गिरधारी लाल प्रजापति की आढ़त पर शिवचरण बैठे थे।

वह पास ही एक किराना दुकान पर रुपए फुटकर कराने चले गए। इसी बीच उन्होंने देखा कि एक बाइक पर सवार होकर 2 लोग आए, एक बाइक से उतरा और दुकान से रुपयों की गोलक उठाकर बाइक पर सवार हुआ तथा दोनों भाग निकले। उन्होंने बताया कि गोलक में 50 हजार रुपए थे। दोनों दुकानदारों ने पुलिस में शिकायत की है, पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें