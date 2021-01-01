पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:558 पंचायतों में बिजली बिल के 11.04 करोड़ बकाया, अब सचिवों का कटेगा वेतन

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला पंचायत सीईओ ने सभी सचिवों को नोटिस जारी कर भुगतान न होने तक रोका वेतन
  • मुख्य सचिव के निर्देश पर की गई नोटिस जारी

जिले का विकास करने के लिए 8 विकासखंड में 558 पंचायतें स्थापित की गई हैं। पर इन पंचायतों के सरपंच-सचिव किसी भी बिल का भुगतान करने में कमीशन खोरी कर रुपए कमाने में लगे हुए हैं। यही कारण है कि पिछले कई सालों से इन पंचायतों द्वारा मप्र पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी द्वारा दिए गए बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया गया।

इस कारण सभी पंचायत भवनों के बिलों का बकाया 11.04 करोड़ पहुंच गया है। इस बात पर भोपाल मुख्य सचिव द्वारा नाराजगी व्यक्ति करने पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ ने आदेश जारी कर सभी जनपद सीईओ और सरपंच, सचिव को 31 जनवरी तक भुगतान करने का आदेश जारी किया है। जिले के छतरपुर, राजनगर, नौगांव, गौरिहार, बड़ामलहरा, बिजावर, बकस्वाहा और लवकुशनगर जनपद पंचायत को मिलाकर 558 ग्राम पंचायतें मौजूद हैं।

इन पंचायतों के सचिव, सरपंच और रोजगार सहायकों द्वारा कई सालों से पंचायत भवन में कराए गए बिजली कनेक्शन के बिल का भुगतान नहीं किया है। सालों से मप्र पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के बिलों का भुगतान न होने पर पिछले दिनों भोपाल मुख्य सचिव पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग ने आदेश जारी किया।

पर इन पंचायतों के सरपंच, सचिव और रोजगार सहायकों ने इस बिजली बिल के भुगतान में कमीशन न मिलने के कारण ध्यान नहीं दिया। गुरुवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के दौरान भोपाल मुख्य सचिव पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग ने इस बात पर जिले के अधिकारियों पर नाराजगी व्यक्ति की। जिला पंचायत सीईओ अमर बहादुर सिंह ने गुरुवार की शाम ही इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया। जिसमें लिखा गया है कि भोपाल मुख्य सचिव पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के आदेश के बाद भी जिले की ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंच और सचिव द्वारा बिजली के बिलों का भुगतान नहीं किया गया है। इस कारण जिलेभर के पंचायत भवनों का बिजली बिल 11.04 करोड़ पहुंच गया है। सभी पंचायतें 31 जनवरी तक अपने-अपने बकाया बिजली बिल का भुगतान करें। जब तक पंचायतें भुगतान नहीं करतीं, तब तक जिले के सभी जनपद सीईओ, सचिव और राेजगार सहायकों के वेतन का आहरण नहीं होगा।

कमीशन के चक्कर में सरपंच-सचिव नहीं देते ध्यान
जिले भर के सरपंच, सचिव और रोजगार सहायकों को निर्माण कार्य सामग्री खरीदी के साथ ही रोड निर्माण कराने में कमीशन मिलता है। पर विद्युत वितरण कंपनी द्वारा दिए गए बिजली बिलों के भुगतान में कोई कमीशन नहीं दिया जाता है। इस कारण सरपंच, सचिव और रोजगार सहायक इस ओर ध्यान नहीं देते। यही कारण है कि जिले में मौजूद ग्राम पंचायत भवनों का बिजली बिल सालों से इनके द्वारा जमा नहीं किया गया। जबकि इस संबंध में भोपाल मुख्य सचिव पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग कई बार इन कर्मचारियों को आदेश जारी कर भुगतान करने के लिए कह चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी इन कर्मचारियों द्वारा बिजली बिलों का भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है।

इन मदों से कर सकते हैं बिजली बिल का भुगतान
^ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच, सचिव या रोजगार सहायक अपने-अपने बकाया बिजली बलों का भुगतान पंचायत की निजी आया या अन्य अनुमत्य मद से कर सकते हैं। यदि इन मदों के खाते में राशि नहीं है तो कर्मचारी 14वें या 15वें वित्त से भी विद्युत बिलों का भुगतान कर सकते हैं। जब तक इन बिजली बिलों का भुगतान नहीं होता, तब तक पंचायत के अन्य निर्माण कार्य के बिलों के साथ ही कर्मचारियों के वेतन का आहरण नहीं हो सकेगा। - अमर बहादुर सिंह, जिला पंचायत सीईओ

