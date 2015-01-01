पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुआ:12 व्यापारी जुआ खेलते गिरफ्तार, 10 लाख जब्त; पुलिस ने नहीं किया नामों का खुलासा

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्वालियर हाई काेर्ट के आदेश का हवाला देते हुए पुलिस ने व्यापारियों के नामों का खुलासा नहीं किया

ओरछा रोड थाना पुलिस ने गुरुवार की देर रात नौगांव रोड स्थित एक फार्म से शहर के 12 व्यापारियों को जुआ खेलते गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने इन जुआरियों के पास से 10 लाख से अधिक रुपए के साथ 5 वाहन भी जब्त किए हैं। पुलिस ने इन जुआरियों के नामों का खुलासा ग्वालियर हाई कार्ट द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का हवाला देते हुए बताने से इनकार कर दिया।

ओरछा रोड पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर गुरुवार की देर रात पन्ना रोड स्थित चौधरी फार्म हाउस में छापामार कार्रवाई करते हुए शहर के 12 व्यापारियों को जुआ खेलते हुए गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने इस कार्रवाई के दौरान जुआरियों के पास से 10 लाख 21 हजार 420 रुपए जब्त किए। इसके साथ ही 12 माेबाइल और बाइक एवं कार सहित 5 वाहन भी जब्त किए। सभी गिरफ्तार आरोपियों को पुलिस, थाने लेकर पहुंची और मामला दर्ज किया।

इस कार्रवाई के दौरान ओरछा रोड थाना प्रभारी माधवी अग्निहोत्री, प्रधान आरक्षक मदन मोहन दुबे, आरक्षक उमाशंकर शुक्ला, अवधेश चतुर्वेदी, प्रमोद सिंह दांगी सहित अन्य पुलिस बल मौजूद रहा। देर रात पुलिस द्वारा मामला दर्ज करने के बाद सीएसपी लोकेंद्र सिंह ने मामले का खुलासा किया। पर उन्होंने हाई कोर्ट की गाइड लाइन का हवाला देते हुए जुआरियों के नाम बताने से इनकार कर दिया। शुक्रवार को व्यापारियों को जमानत देते हुए छोड़ दिया।

जमानती अपराध होने पर थाने से दी जमानत

इस मामले में ओरछा रोड थाना प्रभारी माधवी अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि जमानती अपराध होने के कारण मामला दर्ज करने के बाद सभी आरोपियों को जमानत दे दी गई। ग्वालियर खंडपीठ द्वारा पिछले दिनों जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार जब तक आरोपी का अपराध सिद्ध नहीं हो जाता तक तक नाम सर्वाजनिक नहीं किया जा सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें