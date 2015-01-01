पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड अपडेट:कोरोना के 12 नए मरीज मिले, संख्या 1600 के पार

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सागर कोरोना लैब और जिला अस्पताल की एंटीजन किट रिपोर्ट में शुक्रवार को जिले के 12 व्यक्ति संक्रमित पाए गए। जिसमें छतरपुर शहर के 6 लाेग शामिल हैं। एक साथ 12 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए जाने से जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 1600 के पार पहुंच गई है। वहीं पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने घरों पर होम आइसोलेट रहे जिले के 7 मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने पर मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

सागर लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट में शुक्रवार को 5 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिसमें छतरपुर शहर के 4 और खजुराहो कस्बे का एक व्यक्ति शामिल है। वहीं एंटीजन किट की जांच रिपोर्ट में छतरपुर शहर में 2, लवकुशनगर में 3, चंदला और राजनगर कस्बे में एक-एक व्यक्ति संक्रमित पाया गया।

वहीं दूसरी ओर शुक्रवार की सुबह पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने-अपने घरों में होम आइसोलेट रहे छतरपुर शहर के 2, नौगांव के 2 और लवकुशनगर के 3 मरीजों को स्वस्थ्य होने पर मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया। शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर से 12 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए जाने से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1602 पहुंच गई है। वहीं जिले में एक्टिव केस 71 हो गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें