कोविड अपडेट:कलेक्टर के स्टेनो सहित 13 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • फिर से जिले में बढ़ रहा कोरोना संक्रमण
  • प्रशासन सहित स्वस्थ विभाग हुआ सख्त

सागर कोरोना लैब और जिला अस्पताल की एंटीजन किट रिपोर्ट में शनिवार को छतरपुर कलेक्टर के स्टेनो सहित जिले के 13 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। वहीं स्वस्थ होने पर पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने-अपने घरों पर होम आइसोलेट रहे 4 मरीजों को मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

सागर लैब और एंटीजन किट रिपोर्ट में शनिवार को छतरपुर कलेक्टर के स्टेनो सहित छतरपुर शहर के 6 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके साथ ही गढ़मलहरा में 3, लवकुशनगर, बड़ामलहरा, खजुराहो और महाराजपुर में एक-एक व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया।

वहीं पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने-अपने घरों पर होम आइसोलेट रहे छतरपुर शहर, राजनगर और गाैरिहार के 4 मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने पर मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया। शनिवार को जिले में 13 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने और सिर्फ 4 मरीजों के डिस्चार्ज होने से जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 94 पहुंच गए हैं। वहीं सागर लैब द्वारा शनिवार को सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट कम दिए जाने से पेंडिंग संख्या बढ़कर 546 पहुंच गई है।

दो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी

