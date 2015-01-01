पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:शहर में निकले 15 पॉजिटिव, 14 डिस्चार्ज

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन के साथ स्वस्थ विभाग की बढ़ी चिंताएं

सागर की कोरोना लैब और जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन की एंटीजन किट रिपोर्ट में गुरुवार की देर शाम तक छतरपुर शहर के 15 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। यह सभी कोरोना पॉजिटिव छतरपुर शहर के हैं, जिसमें से एक ही परिवार के 7 व्यक्ति शामिल हैं। वहीं स्वस्थ होने पर गुरुवार को जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों से 14 मरीजों को उनके घर से मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

सागर कोरोना लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट में गुरुवार को छतरपुर शहर के 12 और जिला अस्पताल की एंटीजन किट में शहर के 3 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिसमें से सन सिटी कॉलोनी में 7 मरीज एक ही परिवार के शामिल हैं।

वहीं शहर में लोधी कुइया का एक, पेप्टेक सिटी का एक, छत्रसाल नगर में 2, नया मुहल्ला स्थित नूरानी कॉलोनी में एक, चौबे कॉलोनी में एक, पुराना पन्ना नाका पर जैन मंदिर के पास का एक और रेडियो कॉलोनी का एक व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया। वहीं दो मरीजों को सागर मेडिकल कॉलेज से स्वस्थ होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इसके साथ ही छतरपुर शहर के 6, लवकुशनगर के 4 और राजनगर के 2 मरीजों को मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

शहर में संक्रमण बढ़ने से प्रशासन की बढ़ी चिंता

छतरपुर शहर में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज पाए जाने से चिंताएं बढ़ गई हैं। गुरुवार को सिर्फ छतरपुर शहर के 15 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। वहीं 18 नवंबर को 18 में से 9, जबकी 17 नवंबर को 18 में से 10 व्यक्ति शहर के कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। वहीं 16 नवंबर को 5 में से सभी लोग छतरपुर शहर के पॉजिटिव निकले। शहर में लगातार संक्रमित लोगों के पाए जाने से एक्टिव केस भी 86 पहुंच गए हैं। जिले में अब तक मिले 1670 कोरोना संक्रमितों में छतरपुर के 775 मरीज शामिल हैं।

