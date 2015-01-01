पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:18 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 114

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छतरपुर। बिना मास्क वालो की चालानी कार्रवाई करते हुए।
  • मंगलवार को जिले में मिल 18 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज

कोरोना का कहर जारी है। सोमवार को आई रिपोर्ट में 12 नए पॉजिटिव मामले छतरपुर शहर में सामने आए हैं। मंगवार को मिले कुल 18 मामलों को मिलाकर जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिवों की संख्या 1735 हो गई है।

जिले में अब तक कुल 1591 मरीजों ने कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। संक्रमण की नई लहर सामने आने से जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या एक बार फिर से 100 के पार निकल गई है। मंगलवार को जिले में एक्टिव मरीज 114 हो गए हैं।

नवंबर महीने में शुरु हुई इस दूसरी लहर के कारण सिर्फ 20 दिनों के भीतर कोरोना के 221 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 114 हो गई है। जिसमें से 94 मरीजों को होमआइसोलेशन में इलाज चल रहा है। जबकि 4 मरीजों को आइसोलेशन वार्ड व कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती किया गया है। जिले में अबतक 448 लोगों को होमआइसोलेशन पर रखा जा चुका है। जिसमें से अब 94 लोग ही इलाजरत हैं।

छतरपुर शहर में मिले 12 संक्रमित मरीज

मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के एक साथ 18 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज सागर से आईं 358 रिपोर्ट में 8 संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई है, वहीं एंटीजन किट से 220 लोगों की जांच में 10 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

मंगलवार को पॉजिटिव पाए गए 18 लोगों में 12 पॉजिटिव छतरपुर शहर के हैं। इसके अलावा बम्हौरी बकस्वाहा में 30 साल की युवती, राजनगर के खजवा में 60 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला, बड़ामलहरा में 76 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला और 50 साल के व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। नौगांव के वार्ड क्रमांक 9 में 25 साल युवती और राजनगर के पथरिया गांव में 40 साल के पुरुष की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

विधायक को बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य की भी चिंता नहीं

जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा लोगों को कोरोना से बचाने मास्क चैकिंग अभियान चलाकर चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। कई लोगों को मास्क नहीं लगाने पर अस्थाई जेल में भी भेजा जा रहा है। दूसरी ओर नेता अब भी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं, महाराजपुर विधायक नीरज दीक्षित का हरपालपुर क्षेत्र के गांवों में दौरा कर रहे हैं। जिसमें बिना मास्क के ग्रामीणों की भीड़ इकट्ठी करते रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें