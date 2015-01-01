पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस के लिए चुनौती:11 माह में 20 लड़कियां और महिलाएं लापता, 12 बरामद; 8 की तलाश जारी

छतरपुर/बड़ामलहराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना क्षेत्र में पिछले 11 माह में नाबालिग, बालिग, शादीशुदा महिलाओं सहित कुल 20 महिलाएं लापता हो चुकी हैं। इनमें से 12 को पुलिस ने बरामद कर लिया है, जबकि शेष 8 की तलाश जारी है।

पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक 7 जनवरी 2020 को सिरोंज ग्राम की नाबालिग लड़की लापता हो गई थी। जनवरी की 7 तारीख को महिलाओं और लड़कियों के गायब होने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ तो इनकी संख्या 21 नवंबर 2020 तक बढ़ कर 20 हो गयी। इनमें 6 नाबालिग, 8 बालिग युवतियां एवं 6 शादीशुदा महिलाएं शामिल हैं ।

पुलिस ने साल के अंदर अभी तक 4 नाबालिग, 3 बालिग लड़कियों व 5 शादी शुदा महिलाओं सहित 12 को बरामद कर उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। जबकि पुलिस के लिए अभी 2 नाबालिग, 5 बालिग लड़कियां व एक 50 वर्षीय शादी शुदा महिला सहित कुल 8 की बरामदगी की चुनौती बनी हुई है।

आठ की तलाश जारी

सूत्रों की मानें तो लापता होने वालों में अधिकांशतः प्रेम प्रसंग के मामले सामने आए हैं। जिनमें से कुछ ने तो शादी कर अपने घर बसा लिए और कुछ किन्ही कारणोंबस परिजनों के पास वापस लौट आये।

फिलहाल भागने या लापता का मामला कुछ भी हो लेकिन पुलिस के लिए तो कानूनी दायरे में माथा पच्ची करने की चुनौती बनी हुई है। थाना पुलिस इन गायब 8 की तलाश में लगी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें