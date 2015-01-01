पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालाबाजारी:2640 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया रातों-रात गायब, किसानों ने फिर किया खाद के लिए प्रदर्शन

छतरपुर43 मिनट पहले
किसानों ने फिर किया प्रदर्शन
  • यूरिया खाद नहीं मिलने के कारण किसान पिछले 15 दिन में तीन बार कर चुके प्रदर्शन

जिले में यूरिया खाद की कालाबाजारी के चलते शनिवार की दोपहर किसानों ने तीसरी बार रोड पर जाम लगाया। इस बार किसानों ने पन्ना रोड स्थित विपणन संघ कार्यालय द्वारा यूरिया खाद वितरित न करने से नाराज होकर रोड पर जाम लगाया। जबकि 11 दिसंबर को इफ्को कंपनी द्वारा जिले में 2640 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया शासकीय और प्राइवेट संस्थानों को आवंटित किया गया है। जिसमें से विपणन संघ को 1840 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया दिया गया है।

जाम के दौरान मौजूद किसानों का कहना था कि विपणन संघ के पास पर्याप्त यूरिया खाद उपलब्ध होने के बाद भी वितरित नहीं किया जा रहा है। जबकि 11 दिसंबर को इफ्को कंपनी की रैक हरपालपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर उतरी है, जिसमें छतरपुर जिले को 2640 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया आवंटित किया गया है। जिसमें से 1840 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया अकेले विपणन संघ कार्यालय को दिया गया है।

इतना यूरिया खाद उपलब्ध होने के बाद भी अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों द्वारा खाद की कमी बताते हुए वितरित नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान एसडीएम प्रियांशी भंवर, नायब तहसीलदार अंजू लोधी, सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी जीतेंद्र वर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे।

किसानों ने वहां खड़े खाद से लदे ट्रक को नहीं जाने दिया

सुबह से दोपहर तक यूरिया खाद के लिए लाइन में लगे किसानों को जब खाद न मिल पाने की बात कर्मचारियों ने बताई तो किसान नाराज हो गए और रोड पर जाम लगा दिया। इस दौरान जिले की सोसायटियों में भेजे जा रहे यूरिया खाद के ट्रक को किसानों ने घेर लिया। जब स्थानीय अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे ताे उन्होंने उस ट्रक को दिखाते हुए खाद वितरित करने की मांग की। किसानों की बात से सहमत होने के बाद एसडीएम ने ट्रक की खाद गोदाम में उतरवाई और मौके पर मौजूद किसानों को वितरित कराई।

परेशान किसानों ने तीसरी बार लगाया रोड पर जाम

कालाबाजारी के चलते जिले के किसानों को यूरिया खाद के लिए बार-बार रोड पर जाम लगाना पड़ रहा है। पन्ना रोड स्थित विपणन संघ कार्यालय के पहले किसानों ने खाद वितरित न होने से नाराज होकर जवाहर रोड स्थित एमपी एग्रो कार्यालय के बाहर रोड पर जाम लगा दिया था। इसके एक सप्ताह पहले सुबह से शाम तक लाइन में लगे किसानों को जब खाद उपलब्ध नहीं हुआ तो उन्होंने नौगांव रोड स्थित किसान सुविधा केंद्र के बाहर जाम लगा दिया था।

केंद्र की 266.50 की खाद बाजार में 500 रु. में मिल रही

किसान जुगल यादव, भुमानीदीन पटेल और किशन कुशवाहा ने बताया कि जिले के व्यापारियों के पास यूरिया खाद पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है, पर वे शासन द्वारा निर्धारित रेट से दोगुना दर पर बेच रहे हैं। शासकीय संस्थाओं में यूरिया खाद 266.50 रुपए में दिया जाता है, जबकि यही खाद प्राइवेट दुकानदारों द्वारा साढ़े 4 सौ से साढ़े 5 सौ रुपए में दिया जा रहा है। यही कारण है कि जिले भर के किसान एक-दो बोरी खाद के लिए सुबह से शाम तक शासकीय कार्यालयों में लाइन में लगकर खाद खरीदते हैं।

मशीनों पर डाटा अपडेट नहीं होने से यह परेशानी

सीधी बात- राखी रघुवंशी, डीएमओ

किसानों ने रोड पर जाम क्यों लगा दिया था?

उत्तर- शाम तक यूरिया खाद गोदाम में खत्म हो गया था, इस बात से नाराज किसानों ने रोड पर जाम लगा दिया था। मनकारी सोसायटी का 27 टन यूरिया खाद ट्रक से उतरवाते हुए किसानों को वितरित कर दिया गया है।

शुक्रवार को 1840 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया उपलब्ध हुआ है, वह कहां गया?

उत्तर- छतरपुर को सिर्फ 327 टन यूरिया दिया गया था, जो किसानों को वितरित कर दिया गया है। बाकी का खाद जिले में मौजूद बड़ामलहरा, घुवारा, बमीठा, बिजावर सहित गोदामों में भेज दिया गया है।

खाद की उपलब्धता पीओएस मशीन में लोड न होने की समस्या आ रही है क्या?

उत्तर- हां मशीन में खाद की उपलब्धता लोड न होने की समस्या आ रही है, जिसकी लिखित शिकायत कुछ दिन पहले भोपाल कर चुकी हूं। मशीन में खाद की उपलब्धता समय पर लोड न होने के कारण एमपी एग्रो यूरिया खाद आने के बाद भी बेच नहीं पा रहे हैं।

