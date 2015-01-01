पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छतरपुर:एक डॉक्टर सहित 7 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, एक्टिव केस बढ़कर 70 हुए

छतरपुर43 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • महोबा रोड स्थित अस्पताल का एक डॉक्टर सहित जिले के 7 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव

जिला अस्पताल की एंटीजन किट और सागर लैब द्वारा शनिवार को 449 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट दी गई। जिसमें महोबा रोड स्थित अस्पताल का एक डॉक्टर सहित जिले के 7 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। वहीं स्वस्थ होने पर शनिवार को भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल सहित 4 मरीजों को मेडिकल टीम द्वारा डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिला अस्पताल की एंटीजन किट एवं सागर लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट में शनिवार को महोबा रोड स्थित क्रिश्चियन अस्पताल का एक डॉक्टर कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया।

साथ ही छतरपुर शहर की विभिन्न कॉलोनियों के 5 और चंदला कस्बे का एक व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया। वहीं पिछले 10 दिनों से अपने-अपने घरों पर होम आइसोलेट रहे छतरपुर शहर के 3 और भोपाल चिरायु अस्पताल से एक मरीज को स्वस्थ होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। शनिवार को 7 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने और 4 मरीज डिस्चार्ज होने से जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 70 तक पहुंच गई है।

