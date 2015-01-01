पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:ढड़ारी गांव में पंचर सुधारने वाले व्यक्ति काे कौन बनेगा करोड़पति से आया कॉल

छतरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आज नवाब खान से पूछे जाएंगे सवाल, सही पाए जाने पर होगा सिलेक्शन

टीवी शाे कौन बनेगा करोड़पति से गुरुवार को सागर रोड स्थित ढड़ारी गांव के 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे कॉल आया कि उनका शो के लिए चयन किया गया है। 12 दिसंबर की सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे उनसे कुछ सवालों के जवाब पूछे जाएंगे। सही पाए जाने पर उन्हें वीडियो शूट के लिए मुम्बई बुलाया जाएगा। गांव के व्यक्ति का टीवी शो में चयन होने से परिजनों सहित ग्रामीणों मे उत्साह है।

जिला मुख्यालय के सागर रोड स्थित ढड़ारी गांव में वाहनों को पंचर टायर सुधारने वाले 45 वर्षीय नवाब खान का टीवी शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में चयन हुआ है। नवाब खान ने बताया कि गुरुवार को मोबाइल फोन पर टीवी शो के अधिकारी का मोबाइल पर कॉल और और उन्होंने उनका चयन होने की जानकारी दी।

नवाब ने बताया की वे 2002 से कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में अपना भग्य आजमा रहे है। इस शो से लगातार जुड़े रहने से उनकी रेंक 555 तक आ गई है। गुरुवार की सुबह कौन बनेगा करोड़पति शो के अधिकारी का माेबाइल पर कॉल आया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुछ जानकारी ली और 12 दिसंबर को सोनी लिव पर सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे ऑडिशन देने के लिए ऑनलाइन रहने को कहा। शो आयोजक ने बताया कि इस दौरान उनसे कुछ सवाल पूछे जाएंगे, जवाब सही पाए जाने पर 21 दिसंबर को वीडियो शूट करने के लिए मुम्बई बुलाया जाएगा। टीवी शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में चयन होने पर परिजनों सहित ग्रामीणों ने नवाब को शुभकामनएं दी हैं।

