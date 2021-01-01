पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:शराब के नशे में आरोपी ने की थी दोस्त की हत्या, बोरी में मिला था सिर कटा शव

छतरपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 20 जुलाई 2020 को प्लास्टिक की बोरी में मिली थी लाश

महाराजपुर भाना क्षेत्र के लवकुशनगर रोड किनारे 20 जुलाई 20 को प्लास्टिक की बोरी में एक सिर कटा शव पुलिस और एफएसएल टीम ने बरामद किया। चौकीदार की सूचना पर महाराजपुर पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपी पर धारा 302, 201 के तहत मामला कायम कर विवेचना में लिया। मृतक की शिनाख्ती के लिए डीएनए प्रिजर्व कराया गया।

एसपी के निर्देशन व एसडीओपी खजुराहो के मार्गदर्शन में शव की शिनाख्ती के प्रयास किए, लेकिन शिनाख्ती न हो पाने से महाराजपुर तहसीलदार के समक्ष शव को कुसमा के श्मशान घाट में 24 जुलाई 20 को दफना दिया गया। इसके बाद शव की पहचान चौरंगा उर्फ चंद्रशेखर उर्फ बाबू चौरसिया महोबा उप्र के रूप में की गई।

इसकी हत्या शराब के नशे में महाराजपुर के मृतक के दोस्त महेश चौरसिया ने की थी। इस मामले को पुलिस ने बड़ी चुनौती के रूप में लेते हुए बारीकी से जांच करते हुए संदेहियों से पूछताछ की। इस दौरान पुलिस को जानकारी लगी कि संदेही घटना दिनांक से फरार है। 1 फरवरी को मुखबिरों ने जानकारी दी संदेही आरोपी महेश चौरसिया मनकारी तिराहे पर मौजूद है।

पूछताछ करने पर आरोपी ने कबूला अपना जुर्म

जिसे तत्परता के साथ पुलिस टीम ने दबोचा और आरोपी से बारीकी से पूछताछ करने पर आरोपी ने घटना में युक्त हथियार जब्त कराए, साथ ही आरोपी द्वारा दो अन्य सह आरोपी भी घटना के समय होना स्वीकार किया। इस अंधी हत्या का खुलासा करने में महाराजपुर थाना प्रभारी जेडवाय खान, उप निरीक्षक राजकुमार यादव, आरक्षक दीपक मिश्रा, दीपक दांगी, सुनील अरजरिया और सायबर सेल छतरपुर की संपूर्ण टीम की अहम भूमिका रही। जिससे हत्या का आरोपी पकड़ा गया।

