पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक में निर्णय:शादी समारोह में अधिकतम 250 व्यक्ति होंगे शामिल, सड़कों पर नहीं निकलेगी बरात

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेना से जंग : जिला स्तरीय आपदा प्रबंधन समूह और शांति समिति की कलेक्टाेरेट में आयोजित बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से लिए गए कई निर्णय

जिले में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए गठित जिला स्तरीय आपदा प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक शनिवार की दोपहर कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में आपदा प्रबंधन समूह के सदस्यों के साथ शांति समिति के सदस्य भी मौजूद रहे। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि जिले में आयोजित होने वाले विवाह समारोह में अधिकतम 250 व्यक्ति ही शामिल हो सकेंगे।

बैठक के दौरान पिछले कुछ दिनों से देश व प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रकरणों में आई बढ़ोत्तरी को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिले में कोविड-19 संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए नई रणनीति तैयार करने चर्चा की गई। कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने सभी सदस्यों और जनप्रतिनिधियों के सुझावों पर सर्वसहमति से प्रस्ताव स्वीकृत किए। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि जिले में आयोजित होने वाले विवाह समारोह में अधिकतम 250 व्यक्ति आमंत्रित किए जा सकेंगे।

जिले के सभी मैरिज गार्डन और होटल जहां विवाह समारोह आयोजित किए जाएंगे। इन सभी जगहों के संचालकोें को क्षेत्र क्षमता की जानकारी संबंधित अनुविभागीय अधिकारी को देनी होगी। शादी समारोह में सड़कों पर बारात, प्रोसेशन पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। साथ ही समारोह आयोजित करने की अनुमति भी संबंधित अनुविभागीय अधिकारी से लेना अनिवार्य रहेगा।

सभी आयोजक और मैरिज गार्डन, होटल संचालक यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि समारोह के दौरान सभी व्यक्ति मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करें। समारोह रात 11 बजे तक ही आयोजित किए जा सकेंगे। बैठक के दौरान निर्णय लिया गया कि मास्क, फेसकवर का प्रयोग पूरे जिले में सख्ती से कराया जाएगा। मास्क न लगाने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना की रोकथाम और जनसमुदाय की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रशासन अब सख्ती बरतेगा और किसी भी तरह की ढील नहीं दी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानदार और दुकानों पर मौजूद कर्मचारियों को भी मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य रहेगा।

नपा निर्धारित स्थान पर लगवाए दुकानें

कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ छतरपुर को निर्देशित किया कि सड़क किनारों पर जो दुकानें लगाई जा रहीं हैं। वे सब वहां से हटाकर पूर्व में निर्धारित किए गए खुले मैदानों में लगाई जाएं। ताकि एक जगह ज्यादा भीड़ एकत्रित न हो सके और कोरोना से बचाव भी किया जा सके। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि शहर में सफाई बनाए रखने के लिए कचरा उठाने वाली गाड़ियां प्रत्येक वार्ड में नियमित रूप से पहुंचाई जाएं। जिले को स्वच्छ बनाए रखने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया जाए।

शोभा यात्रा के दौरान करें कोविड नियमों का पालन: कलेक्टर ने 30 नवंबर को आयोजित किए जाने वाली गुरूनानक जयंती पर्व के संबंध में निर्देश दिए कि संबंधित धर्मगुरू यह सुनिश्चित करें कि जयंती के दौरान शोभा यात्रा का आयोजन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए प्रशासन के निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए किया जाए।

कोरोना लड़ाई में सभी की सहभागिता जरूरी

सांसद डाॅ. वीरेंद्र कुमार ने सदस्यों और जनप्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि वे पूर्व की भांति जिले के लोगों को जागरूक कर कोरोना ट्रांसमिशन चैन को तोड़ने में सहयोग करें। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना को रोकने के लिए समाज व स्वयंसेवी संगठनों की सहभागिता भी जरूरी है। कोरोना के विरूद्ध लड़ाई, सहभागिता, सहयोग व संयम के माध्यम से ही जीती जा सकती है।

नियमों का पालन कराने होगी सख्ती

पुलिस अधीक्षक सचिन शर्मा ने कहा कि अभी तक सभी सदस्यों के सहयोग और सुझावों के वजह से ही जिले में कोरोना के प्रभाव को रोका जा सका है। अब दोबारा समय है कि आप सभी के सहयोग के से फिर से कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन और पुलिस द्वारा पहले से अधिक सख्ती और कड़ाई से शासन के निर्देशों का पालन कराया जाएगा।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें