पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोप:सटई थाना और अतरार चौकी प्रभारी पर मारपीट करने के आरोप, पीड़ित ने एसपी से की शिकायत

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अतरार गांव के पीड़ित ने सटई थाना प्रभारी और अतरार चाैकी प्रभारी पर घर में घुसकर अभद्रता कर मारपीट करने के आरोप लगाए हैं। गुरुवार की दोपहर पीड़ित जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचा और एसपी को आवेदन सौंपते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की।

अतरार गांव के धनीराम अहिरवार ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों पहले उसके बेटे का विवाद गांव के तिवारी परिवार के युवक से हो गया। जिसके शिकायत हम लोगों ने पुलिस में नहीं की। इस घटना की जानकारी सटई थाना प्रभारी मनीष मिश्रा और अतरार चौकी प्रभारी एसएल तिवारी को लगने पर वे रविवार की देर रात छत के रास्ते उसके घर पहुंचे और उसके बेटे को खोजते हुए बिना वारंट घर की तलाशी लेने लगे।

पीड़ित ने जब इस बात का विरोध किया तो थाना प्रभारी ने उसे और उसके परिवार के खिलाफ अभद्रता कर जातिसूचक शब्दों का प्रयोग करते हुए उसके साथ मारपीट कर दी, जिससे वह बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। इसके साथ ही थाना और चौकी प्रभारी उसे और उसके दूसरे बेटे को झूठे आरोप में जेल भेजने की धमकी देते हुए थाने ले आए।

वहां पर जबरन कुछ दस्तावेजों पर हस्ताक्षर कराए, जिसकी उसको कोई जानकारी नहीं है। इस बात से परेशान पीड़ित गुरुवार की दोपहर जिला मुख्यालय एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचकर मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर आवेदन सौंपा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें