चालानी कार्रवाई:सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक इस्तेमाल करने वाले 52 व्यापारियों पर की कार्रवाई

छतरपुर43 मिनट पहले
व्यापारी सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक इस्तेमाल कर रहे है
  • समझाइश के बाद भी शहर में व्यापारी लगातार कर रहे हैं इस्तेमाल

सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक इस्तेमाल पर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा प्रतिबंध लगाए जाने के बावजूद भी शहर के व्यापारी इसका खुलेआम उपयोग कर पॉलीथिन में ग्राहकों काे सामग्री दे रहे हैं। इस प्लास्टिक का शहर में उपयोग रोकने के लिए शुक्रवार की देर रात नगर पालिका टीम ने 52 व्यापारियों पर चालानी कार्रवाई करते हुए इस पॉलीथिन का उपयोग न करने की समझाइश दी।

कलेक्टर एवं नपा प्रशासक शीलेंद्र सिंह और सीएमओ ओमपाल सिंह भदौरिया के निर्देशन में सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक उपयोग न करने की शहर के व्यापारियों लगातार समझाइश दी जा रही है। इसके बाद भी यह व्यापारी इस प्लास्टिक का उपयोग लगातार कर रहे है। इस प्लास्टिक का उपयोग रोकने के लिए शुक्रवार की देर शाम नगर पालिका की टीम द्वारा चालानी कार्रवाई की गई।

इस दौरान नगर पालिका टीम द्वारा नगर पालिका के गेट से लेकर छत्रसाल चौराहा तक के 52 व्यापारियों के चालान काटे गए। इस दौरान स्वच्छता निरीक्षक रविंद्र पाल तिवारी, विशाल कटारया, एजाज खान, निसार उद्दीन सहित अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। इस मामले में नपा सीएमओ ने बताया कि शहर के व्यापारियों को टीम द्वारा लगातार समझाइश दी जा रही है, इसके बाद भी व्यापारी सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक इस्तेमाल कर रहे है।

