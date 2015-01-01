पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:तेल गाेदाम पर प्रशासन का छापा, पीडीएम गेहूं, मिलावटी तेल व घी मिला, गाेदाम सील

छतरपुर2 दिन पहले
कलेक्टर और छतरपुर एसडीएम ने नौगांव रोड पहुंचकर ऑयल मिल पर की कार्रवाई
  • सोमवार देररात कलेक्टर और छतरपुर एसडीएम ने नौगांव रोड पहुंचकर ऑयल मिल पर की कार्रवाई

कलेक्टर और छतरपुर एसडीएम ने पुलिस बल के साथ सोमवार की देर रात नौगांव रोड स्थित खाद्य ऑयल मिल पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान प्रशासन को मौके पर पीडीएस का गेहूं, कई प्रकार के खाद्य तेल और कई कंपनियों के नकली घी मिले। रात अधिक हो जाने के कारण प्रशासन इस मिल हो सील कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह सोमवार की देर रात छतरपुर एसडीएम प्रियांशी भंवर मिलावटी, तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा और पुलिस बल के साथ नौगांव रोड स्थित खाद्य आयल मिल पर पहंचे। मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों को वहां पर कई प्रकार के नकली खाद्य तेल, कई कंपनियों के नकली घी और भारी मात्रा में पीडीएस का गेहूं मिला। इतनी अधिक मात्रा में खाद्य तेल, नकली घी और पीडीएस का गेहूं मिलने पर कलेक्टर ने इस मिल को सीला करा दिया। अब बाकी की कार्रवाई खाद्य और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा मंगलवार को की जाएगी।

यह ऑयल मिल छतरपुर शहर के लक्ष्मण साहू की बताई जा रही है। मौके पर मौजूद कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि नकली खाद्य पदार्थों के खिलाफ प्रशासन की कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी। फिलहाल इस मिल को सील कर दिया गया है। आगे की कार्रवाई खाद्य विभाग और प्रशासन द्वार की गई जांच के अाधार पर की जाएगी।

