पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद का धरना प्रदर्शन:प्रवेश सीटें बढ़ाने छात्र बैठे धरने पर, हालत बिगड़ने पर छात्रा अस्पताल में भर्ती

छतरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद ने मंगलवार की दोपहर महाराजा कॉलेज में प्रवेश सीट बढ़ाने के लिए धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान एक छात्रा की तबियत खराब हो गई। जिसे 108 वाहन की सहायता से इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान इन छात्रों की मांग थी कि कॉलेज में प्रवेश सीटें बढ़ाई जाएं, ताकि कोई भी छात्र प्रवेश से वंचित न रहे। पर कॉलेज प्राचार्य इन छात्रों की बात सुनने को तैयार नहीं थे। इसके पहले कॉलेज में जितनी सीटें थी उनको भी प्रबंधन द्वारा घटा दिया गया गया है। जब कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने इन छात्रों की मांगे नहीं मानी तो विद्यार्थी परिषद के छात्रों ने अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक छात्रा की तबियत खराब हो गई और वह बेहोश हो गई। जानकारी लगने पर ईएमटी अरविंद मिश्रा और पायलट अरविंद तिवारी मौके पर 108 वाहन लेकर पहुंचे और छात्रा को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। इसके बाद भी कॉलेज प्राचार्य ने छात्रों की मांगे स्वीकार नहीं की। इस बात से नाराज छात्र अभी भी कॉलेज में अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें