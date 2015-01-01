पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी पर 10 हजार का इनाम:रेत कारोबारी चरण सिंह की अग्रिम जमानत खारिज, बिजावर अदालत में द्वितीय अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश की अदालत ने जमानत याचिका अस्वीकार की

बिजावरएक घंटा पहले
  • चरण सिंह ने 28 अक्टूबर को कमलनाथ की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ली थी

बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव के दौरान एक रेत कारोबारी पर भगवां थाने में दर्ज एक मामले में अग्रिम जमानत का आवेदन बिजावर के अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश द्वितीय ने शुक्रवार को खारिज कर दिया है। चरण सिंह फिलहाल फरार हैं। एसपी छतरपुर ने चरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी पर 10 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया है।

रेत कारोबारी चरण सिंह यादव पर बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव के दौरान भगवां थाने में 29 अक्टूबर की रात धारा 147, 323 ,294, 186 और 506 आईपीसी सहित अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया गया था। इस मामले में चरण सिंह यादव की ओर से बिजावर के अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश द्वितीय मनीष शर्मा की अदालत में अग्रिम जमानत का आवेदन वकीलों के माध्यम से पेश किया गया।

यहां सुनवाई के बाद एडीजे मनीष शर्मा ने उक्त आवेदन खारिज कर दिया है। इस दौरान यूपी और एमपी नंबर के चार पहिया वाहन पर चरण सिंह के लीगल एडवाइजर सहित अन्य नजदीकी सहयोगी सुबह से बिजावर अदालत पहुंच गए थे।

अग्रिम जमानत के आवेदन पर दोपहर बाद सुनवाई आरंभ हुई और अग्रिम जमानत का आवेदन निरस्त कर दिया गया है।

2008 में बसपा से लड़ा था विधानसभा चुनाव

चरण सिंह ने 2008 का विधानसभा चुनाव बहुजन समाज पार्टी के प्रत्याशी के रूप में पन्ना सीट से लड़ा था। बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव के दौरान 28 अक्टूबर 2020 को उन्होंने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ले ली थी।

