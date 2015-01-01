पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि:सहायक कृषि यंत्री ने कहा- नरवाई को जलाने के स्थान पर करें प्रबंधन, कमाएं लाभ

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सहायक कृषि यंत्री ने जिले के सभी किसानों से कहा है कि खेतों में कटाई उपरांत फसल अवशेष नरवाई को न जलाएं। क्योंकि नरवाई जलाने से मिट्टी में उपस्थित मित्र कीट (सूक्ष्मजीव) जो कि मृदा की उर्वरक शक्ति को बचाए रखते हैं, वे नष्ट हो जाते हैं साथ ही पर्यावरण भी प्रदूषित होता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कई विधियों का उपयोग कर नरवाई का उचित प्रबंधन किया जा सकता है। जिससे न केवल किसान अतिरिक्त आय अर्जित कर सकेंगे, बल्कि मृदा की उर्वरक शक्ति एवं पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित होने से भी बचा सकेंगे। इन नरवाई के लिए स्ट्रारीपर का प्रयोग करें। जिसके माध्यम से हार्वेस्टर से कटाई उपरांत खेतों में बचे हुए फसल अवशेष स्ट्रारीपर का उपयोग कर नरवाई से एक हेक्टेयर भूमि से लगभग 2-3 ट्राॅली भूसा बना सकते हैं।

साथ ही हार्वेस्टर के समय गिरी हुई बाली से 1-2 क्विंटल अनाज प्राप्त हो जाता है। इस यंत्र का उपयोग कर प्रति हेक्टेयर 1500-2000 रुपए की लागत में 2 हजार रुपए से 4 हजार रुपए का लाभ प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। दूसरी विधि है मल्चर का प्रयोग, जिसके द्वारा ट्रेक्टर चलित उपकरण खेतों की नरवाई को छोटे-छोटे टुकड़ों में काट देता हैं।

जिसके बाद कल्टीवेटर या प्लाउ का उपयोग कर मिट्टी में मिलाया जाता है, जो अपघटित होकर जैविक खाद का कार्य करता है और मृदा की उर्वरक शक्ति को बढ़ाता है। तीसरी विधि है जैव अपघटक वेस्ट डीकंपोजर का प्रयोग करें जिसमें जैव अपघटक को फसल अवशेष पर सीधा ही छिड़काव कर सकते हैं। इनके उपयोग से 15-20 दिन में अवशेष अपघटित होकर जैविक खाद के रूप में परिवर्तित हो जाता है, जो मृदा की उर्वरकता हो बढ़ाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें