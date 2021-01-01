पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम से संघर्ष की कहानी:बाबू ने मांगी रिश्वत, प्रण लिया नहीं देंगे; 2 साल संघर्ष के बाद मिली कामयाबी

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
लक्ष्मीचंद जैन - Dainik Bhaskar
लक्ष्मीचंद जैन

भारतीय संविधान यानी कानून का राज.... इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून और नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। इसमें कुछ लोग हार मान जाते है और उन्हें रिश्वत आदि देकर अपना काम करवाना पड़ता है। वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते है जो नियम और बिना रिश्वत दिए काम कराने के लिए डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं। हम ऐसे ही लोगों की कहानी आपको बता रहे हैं।

भेज रहे थे गलत जानकारी, प्रधानमंत्री से की शिकायत, जांच के हुए आदेश, तीन माह बाद पास हुआ आवास
छतरपुर| राजनगर के रहने वाले लक्ष्मीचंद जैन ने प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत कुटीर प्रदान करने के लिए आवेदन किया। उन्होंने नगर परिषद राजनगर में इसके लिए आश्वयक दस्तावेज भी पेश किए। लेकिन नगर परिषद ने उनके नाम आवास स्वीकृत करने से इंकार कर दिया। नगर परिषद वालों का आरोप था कि आपके पास जमीन है, मकान है।

लक्ष्मीचंद ने अधिकारियों को कई आवेदन देकर बताया कि उसके नाम कोई जमीन नहीं है और न ही मकान है। इसके बावजूद नगर परिषद की ओर से अधिकारियों को जवाब भेज कर गलत जानकारी भेजी जाती रही। इसके बाद लक्ष्मी चंद जैन ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक शिकायती आवेदन भेजकर पूरे मामले से अवगत कराया और बताया कि आपकी योजना के तहत भूमिहीन को आवास बनाकर दिया जाना है। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय से जांच के आदेश दिए गए, अंतत: 3 माह बाद वर्ष 2020 के अंत में नगर परिषद राजनगर की ओर से लक्ष्मी चंद्र को अवगत कराया गया कि आपके नाम आवास स्वीकृत हो गया है। जल्द ही आपको नया आवास मिलेगा।

दूसरे के खाते में भेज दिए थे रुपए, 6 माह काटे चक्कर तब मिलीं आवास की किस्तें
छतरपुर| बिजावर जनपद पंचायत क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत ऐरारा के माखन यादव के नाम वर्ष 2020 में प्रधानमंत्री आवास की कुटीर स्वीकृत हई थी। पंचायत के जिम्मेदारों ने उसे कुटीर स्वीकृत होने की जानकारी दी और निर्माण शुरू करने को कहा। माखन ने कर्ज लेकर मकान बनवा लिया। लेकिन उसके नाम की किश्तों की राशि दूसरे के खाते में डाल दी गई। माखन यादव ने इसके लिए पंचायत, जनपद पंचायत के 6 माह तक चक्कर काटे।

उसने अधिकारियों को अपने स्वीकृत हुए कुटीर की किश्तें खाते में डालने के लिए आग्रह किया, साथ ही उसने प्रण किया कि वह इस काम के लिए रिश्वत नहीं देगा। उसने अपने बन चुके मकान की फोटो भी दिखाईं, लेकिन अधिकारी उसे टालते रहे। माखन यादव ने सीएम हेल्प लाइन सहित अन्य आला अधिकारियों को शिकायतें कीं। करीब 6 माह तक लगातार संघर्ष करने के बाद अंतत: उसे सफलता मिली और उसके केस की सभी किश्तें खाते में डाली गईं।

रिश्वत न देने का लिया प्रण, दो साल तक लोन की राशि के लिए किया संघर्ष
छतरपुर| छतरपुर शहर के विश्वनाथ कॉलोनी में रहने वाले बृजकुमार विश्वकर्मा ने 3 वर्ष पहले वेल्डिंग दुकान खोलने के लिए 25 लाख रुपए के लोन के लिए आवेदन किया था। उसका लोन स्वीकृत हो गया, पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में उसके लोन की सब्सिडी भी आ गई। शिवकुमार जब भी बैंक में जाकर लोन की राशि के लिए जाते कोई न कोई कमी पूरी करने की बात कहकर उन्हें टाल दिया जाता। बृजकुमार विश्वकर्मा ने हिम्मत नहीं हारी, वह महीने में एक बार बैंक शाखा जाते रहे। उन्होंने बैंक के आला अधिकारियों को भी इस समस्या से अवगत कराया। उन्होंने बताया कि मैंने प्रण किया था इसके लिए किसी को रिश्वत नहीं दूंगा और वह लगातार 2 वर्ष तक संघर्ष करते रहे। अंत में उन्हें सफलता मिली और उनके लोन की राशि बैंक से मिली तथा उन्होंने अपना नया व्यवसाय शुरू किया।

जीवन में कभी किसी काम के लिए नहीं दी रिश्वत, बेटे का मेडिकल लाइसेंस भी बनवाया
टीकमगढ़| शहर के नंदीश्वर कॉलोनी में रहने वाले मनीराम कठैल ने आज के दौर में बनाए गए सिस्टम से लड़कर अपने काम कराए हैं। उन्होंने अपने जीवन में काम कराने के लिए अभी तक रिश्वत तक नहीं दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बेटे के लिए मेडिकल का लाइसेंस बनवाना था। फाइल तैयार करके विभागीय तौर पर भोपाल स्तर तक पहुंची। जहां बनाने में आनाकानी की जा रही थी। रुपए देने का भी दबाव बनाया गया, लेकिन हमने कहा कहीं दस्तावेजों की कमी हो तो बताएं, हम उसे पूरा करेंगे। दस्तावेज कंप्लीट होने पर बिना रिश्वत के ही लाइसेंस बनाया गया। इसी तरह एक व्यक्ति की जमीन का डायवर्सन होना था, लेकिन बाबू द्वारा रुपए की मांग की जा रही थी। जब इसकी जानकारी मनीराम को मिली तो दस्तावेज कंप्लीट करके डायवर्सन कराने पहुंचे, बाबू को एक रुपए की रिश्वत नहीं दी और डायवर्सन कराया।

