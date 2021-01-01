पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट:जबलपुर को हराकर बड़ामलहरा फाइनल में पहुंचा

बड़ामलहरा4 घंटे पहले
बड़ा मलहरा के राहुल तिवारी को मैन ऑफ द मैच - Dainik Bhaskar
बड़ा मलहरा के राहुल तिवारी को मैन ऑफ द मैच
  • अब बड़ामलहरा एसबीआई क्लब और दमोह टीम के बीच होगा फाइनल का खिताबी मुकाबला

नगर के प्रियदर्शनी खेल मैदान में चल रहे अखिल भारतीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का दूसरा सेमीफाइनल मैच जबलपुर एवं बड़ामलहरा के बीच खेला गया।

इसमें जबलपुर टीम ने टाॅस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए टीम ने साहिल लोधी के 52 रन एवं कुलदीप के 47 रनों के सहारे 178 रन बनाए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी बड़ामलहरा की एसबीआई क्रिकेट क्लब ने बल्लेबाज राहुल तिवारी के 66 गेंदों पर 106 रनों की बदौलत जीत हासिल कर ली।

राहुल तिवारी को मैन ऑफ द मैच पुरस्कार दिया गया। इस तरह बड़ामलहरा टीम ने फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया। अब बड़ामलहरा एसबीआई टीम का फाइनल में दमोह टीम से खिताबी भिड़ंत होगी। दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि हरी असाटी आदि मौजूद रहे।

विक्रम विजय स्मृति में आयोजित क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पन्ना ने बल्देवगढ़ टीम को दी शिकश्त

छतरपुर. पिछले 10 वर्षों से लगातार आयोजित किए जाने वाले विक्रम विजय स्मृति क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन झमटुली में किया गया। सोमवार को पन्ना और बल्देवगढ़ के बीच मैच खेला गया। बल्देवगढ़ ने टॉस जीतकर फील्डिंग चुनी। पन्ना ने 20 ओवरों में चौकों-छक्कों की बरसात करते हुए 349 रन बनाए। बल्देवगढ़ की टीम 171 पर ही सिमट गई।

मैन ऑफ द मैच पन्ना के आमिल बेग को मिला। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शामिल हुए विधायक पुत्र धनंजय शुक्ला का आयोजन समिति व खेलप्रेमियों ने आत्मीय स्वागत किया। धनंजय शुक्ला ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त करते हुए कहा कि आयोजन समिति बधाई की पात्र है जो इतना विशाल आयोजन कराती है। इस तरह के आयोजनों से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के खिलाड़ियों को बेहतर खेलने की प्रेरणा मिलती है। जनपद सदस्य मानवेंद्र सिंह ने खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए खेल भावना के साथ खेलने की बात कही।

