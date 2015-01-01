पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव गणना:सुबह 8 बजे बैलेट पेपर गणना, 9 बजे आएगा पहला रुझान

छतरपुर
  • तीन कक्षों में की जाएगी मतगणना, 2 टेबल पर बैलेट पेपर और 14 टेबलों पर होगी ईवीएम के मतों की गणना

बड़ामलहरा उप चुनाव के तहत 3 नवंबर को हुए मतदान की गणना मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से स्थानीय एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर में की जाएगी। इसको लेकर प्रशासन ने कोविड नियमों काे ध्यान में रखते हुए पूरी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। सुबह होने वाली मतगणना स्कूल के तीन कक्षों में की जाएगी। जिसमें कुल 16 टेबलें कोविड नियमों के तहत लगाई गई हैं। सबसे पहले सुबह 8 बजे बैलेट पेपर की गणना के लिए मतपेटियां खोली जाएंगी। पहला रुझान 9 बजे आने की उम्मीद है।

पन्ना रोड स्थित एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर में मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव की मतगणना की जाएगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने तीन कक्ष तैयार किए हैं। इन दो कक्षों में ईवीएम मशीनों में हुए मतदान की गिनती होगी।

दोनों ही कक्षों में 7-7 टेबल कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लगाई गई हैं। इन टेबलों पर ईवीएम मशीन से मतों की गिनती करने वाले सभी अधिकारी और कर्मचारी जाली के अंदर रहेंगे। वहीं इस चुनाव में अपना भाग्य आजमा रहे 19 प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट कक्ष में लगाई गई जालियों के बाहर रहेंगे और मतों का लेखा जोखा रखेंगे। वहीं तीसरे और अंतिम कक्ष में पोस्टल बैलेट (डाक मतपत्र) की गिनती करेंगे।

एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर में अब तक जितनी बार भी चुनाव की मतगणना हुई है, ईवीएम मशीन लाने और ले जाने वाले कर्मचारी कक्ष के मुख्य गेट से प्रवेश करते थे। पर इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। इस बार सभी अधिकारी और कर्मचारी स्ट्रांग रूम से निकलेंगे और पीछे के गेट से इन कक्षों में ईवीएम मशीन सहित प्रवेश करेंगे और गणना होने के बाद उसी रास्ते से वापस स्ट्रांग रूम चले जाएंगे। इस प्रकार डाक मत पत्रों के लिए भी प्रशासन ने यही व्यवस्था लागू की है। जबकी सभी प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट कक्ष के मुख्य गेट से प्रवेश करेंगे।

मतगणना के दौरान भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने और मतगणना केंद्र में प्रवेश और शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए तहसीलदार भानुप्रताप सिंह को एक्सीलेंस स्कूल क्रमांक 1 के ग्राउंड में और तहसीलदार आनंद कुमार जैन को स्टेडियम प्रांगण में तैनात किया गया है।

गणना की गतिविधियां सीसीटीवी कैमरे में होंगी कैद

इस उप चुनाव की मतगणना के लिए प्रशासन ने पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं। तीनों मतगणना कक्षों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए हैं, ताकि सारी गतिविधियों को कंट्राेल रूम में बैठे अधिकारी देख सकें। साथ ही विवाद की स्थिति उत्पन्न होने पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे की रिकॉर्डिंग की सहायता ली जा सके। इसके साथ ही स्कूल परिसर के मुख्य गेट, पहले मैदान, अधिकारियों के कक्ष और मतगणना कक्ष के बाहर के परिसर में भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए गए हैं। ताकि अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, प्रत्याशी, पत्रकार, एजेंट सहित मौके पर मौजूद लोग कैमरे की नजर में रहें।

317 मतदान केंद्रों के मतों की गिनती 23 चरणों में होगी

कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी शीलेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव में मतगणना के दौरान भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा नियुक्त प्रेक्षक चंद्र मोहन प्रसाद कश्यप मौजूद रहेंगे। गणना के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी सहित सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, गणना सुपरवाइजर, सहायक गणना कर्मचारी, माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर सहित अन्य कर्मचारी अपना दायित्व निभाएंगे। ईवीएम मशीनों के लिए 14 टेबल लगाई गईं हैं। 317 मतदान केंद्रों पर डाले गए मतों की गिनती 23 चरणों में होगी। सुबह 6 बजे से प्रवेश शुरू होगा। डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती भी इसी के साथ होगी।

