कोराना इफेक्ट:शादी पर बंधन भारी... 500 निमंत्रण बांट चुके अब 250 लोगों की लगी पाबंदी

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरात पर प्रतिबंध लगने पर घोड़ा, बग्घी संचालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
  • प्रदर्शन के बाद कलेक्टर ने फैसला बदला, अब निकाली जा सकेगी बरात

कोरोना महामारी के चलते दो दिन पहले ही जिला प्रशासन ने आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में निर्णय लेते हुए ने शादी समारोह में अधिकतम 250 व्यक्तियों से ज्यादा शामिल न होने और बारात निकालने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। इससे शादी समारोहों का गणित बिगड़ गया है। जिस पर बैंड एसोसिएशन महासंघ ने सोमवार की दोपहर जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचकर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए बारात निकालने से प्रतिबंध हटाने व बारात निकालने की अनुमति देने की मांग की है।

घोड़ा-बग्घी संचालकों ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा बारात निकालने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने से उन्हें काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। इससे पहले भी मार्च में लॉकडाउन लगने की वजह से शादी समारोह में किसी भी प्रकार की कमाई नहीं हुई है। ऐसी स्थिति में उन्हें अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

जिले भर के बैंड, डीजे, घोड़े वाले पहुंचे
जिले भर के बैंड, डीजे, घोड़ा-बग्घी, धमाल ढोल आयोजकों को अनुमति देने की मांग करते हुए कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान रमेश ताम्रकार, पंकज पिपरिया, संतोष ताम्रकार, अनिल कुमार, विनोद पिपरिया, महेंद्र बराट, मोनू पिपरिया, अमरजीत, भरतु, विक्की पिपरिया, द्वारका बाजपई आदि मौजूद रहे।

निकाली जा सकेगी बारात
बैंडबाजा और घोड़ा बग्गी संचालकों की मांग पर कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने आश्वासन दिया है कि आप लोग अपना काम करिए आपको कोई नहीं रोकेगा। कलेक्टर ने बारात निकालने पर पाबंदी हटाने का भरोसा दिया है।

500 लोगों के खाने का दे चुके आर्डर
सटई रोड निवासी घनश्याम पाल के पुत्र दीपक की शादी खजुराहो में तय हुई। बारात 8 दिसंबर को जाना है, शादी के पहले 6 तारीख को तिलक का कार्यक्रम है। घनश्याम पाल ने बताया कि तिलक में उन्होने 500 लोगों के खाने के आर्डर दिया था। इसी अनुसार कार्यक्रम की अन्य व्यवस्थाएं की थीं, लेकिन शासन की नई गाइड लाइन जारी होने पर सब कुछ बिगड़ गया है। हलवाई सहित टेंट एवं अन्य ठेकेदारों को बुलाकर उनसे केवल 200 लोगों का इंतजाम करने को कहा है। हालांकि इसके लिए पहले हलवाई सहित अन्य ठेकेदारों ने आनाकानी कर रहे हैं।

