पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यापारियों से धोखाधड़ी:भिंड की कंपनी ने व्यापारियों को थमाया खराब नमकीन, लाखों का माल हुआ जाम

छतरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी खराब माल वापसी करने के अपने वायदे से मुकरी, परेशान व्यापारियों ने की शिकायत

शहर सहित जिले के कई व्यापारियों को भिंड की गोदावरी न्यूट्रिफूड कंपनी ने गुणवत्ताहीन खराब नमकीन थमा कर धोखाधड़ी की। इन थोक व्यापारियों को दुकानदारों ने खराब माल वापस कर दिया है, कंपनी अपने वायदे से मुकर कर खराब माल वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं है।

जिसके चलते इन व्यापारियों के यहां लाखों का माल रखा है, कंपनी की मनमानी के चलते लाखों की पूंजी जाम हो गई है। अब कंपनी के कर्ताधर्ताओं ने व्यापारियों के फोन उठाना भी बंद कर दिए हैं। पीड़ित व्यापारियों ने खाद्य विभाग में शिकायत की है। उन्होंने उपभोक्ता फोरम में भी इसकी शिकायत करने की बात कही है।

भिंड की गोदावरी न्यूट्रिफूड कंपनी नमकीन की विभिन्न वैरायटी तैयार कर थोक सप्लाई करती है। छतरपुर शहर व जिले में कंपनी ने व्यापारियों को थोक माल सप्लाई किया है। शहर के सरानी दरवाजा स्थित मुस्कान ट्रेडर्स, नौगांव के अंकित गुप्ता और बिजावर के राहुल गुप्ता ने कंपनी से थोक माल लिया।

लेकिन जब इन्होंने अन्य दुकानदारों को माल सप्लाई किया तो उसकी शिकायतें आईं, अधिकांश नमकीन में फफूंद लगने और दुर्गंध आने की शिकायतें मिलीं। तो इन व्यापारियों ने अपनी साख बचाने के लिए खराब माल वापस ले लिया। लेकिन अब यह लाखों का माल उनके गोदाम में पड़ा हुआ है। कंपनी ने यह माल वापस लेने से इंकार कर दिया, हद तो तब हो गई जब कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने इन व्यापारियों के फोन रिसीव करना भी बंद कर दिया।

केस-1 : फफूंद लगी, दुर्गंध भी आ रही

लवकुशनगर निवासी मनोज कुमार गुप्ता और रज्जू गुप्ता मुस्कान ट्रेडर्स चलाते हैं। इनका गोदाम छतरपुर के सरानी दरवाजा पर स्थित है, यहां से यह पूरे जिले में नमकीन सहित अन्य माल सप्लाई करते हैं।

मुस्कान ट्रेडर्स के मैनेजर रज्जू गुप्ता ने बताया कि उन्होंने भिंड की गोदावरी न्यूट्रिफूड कंपनी से 31 मई को 3 लाख कीमत का फ्रेंची ब्रांड का खट्‌टा मीठा, टेस्टी, आलू भुजिया, बीकानेरी भुजिया, हींग चना, रतलामी सेव, मूंग दाल मंगाया था। इस माल का भुगतान उन्होंने एडवांस में कर दिया था।

यह माल उन्होंने जिले के दुकानदारों को सप्लाई किया, कुछ समय बाद नमकीन में दुर्गंध आने की शिकायत आई, इसके बाद अब इसमें फफूंद लगने की शिकायतें आईं। हमने अपनी साख बचाने के लिए यह खराब माल वापस मंगवा कर दूसरी कंपनी का अच्छा माल दुकानदारों को दिया। कंपनी के अधिकारियों से बात की तो वह माल वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं हैं, जिससे उनके यहां लाखों का माल खराब रखा हुआ है।

केस-2: दुकानदारों से वापस लिया माल

नौगांव के अंकित गुप्ता भी किराना का थोक कार्य करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मई माह में उन्होंने भिंड की कंपनी से माल मंगाया था, हमने काफी माल पहले दुकानदारों को सप्लाई कर दिया था। लेकिन अब माल में दुर्गंध और फफूंद लगने की शिकायत आई तो हमने वह माल दुकानदारों से वापस ले लिया। अभी वर्तमान में हमारे पास 30 पेटी माल रखा हुआ है। कंपनी इसे वापस करने को तैयार नहीं है। हमारी पूंजी फंस कर रह गई है।

केस-3: 10 पेटी से अधिक माल खराब

बिजावर के राहुल गुप्ता ने बताया कि वह किराना के थोक व्यापारी है। उन्होंने भी भिंड की गोदावरी कंपनी से मई के महीने में नमकीन मंगाया। जब इसे दुकानदारों को सप्लाई किया तो वहां से शिकायतें आईं, तब हमने माल वापस मंगा लिया। आज की स्थिति में 10 पेटी से अधिक माल हमारे यहां रखा हुआ है। कंपनी इस माल को वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं है। एक दो बार बात हुई तो कंपनी कहती है कि नया माल मंगाओ तो उसमें यह पुराना खराब माल काट देंगे।

अपने वायदे से मुकर गई कंपनी

व्यापारी रज्जू गुप्ता और अंकित गुप्ता ने बताया कि जब हम लोगों ने कंपनी से व्यापारिक रिश्ता शुरू किया तो कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने वायदा किया था कि माल एक्सपायर हो जाने पर, खराब हो जाने पर या लीकेज हो जाने पर उसे वापस कर दूसरा अच्छा माल दिया जाएगा। लेकिन अब कंपनी अपने उस वायदे से मुकर गई है। अब हम लोगों की पूंजी जाम होकर रह गई है। इन व्यापारियों ने खाद्य विभाग में शिकायत की है, अब वह उपभोक्ता फोरम में व कोर्ट में शिकायत करने की बात कह रहे हैं।

जल्द करेंगे केस दर्ज

इस संबंध में जिला खाद्य निरीक्षक एसके तिवारी का कहना है कि उनके पास व्यापारियों की शिकायत आई है। उनका कहना है कि यह अपनी तरह का पहला मामला है जिसमें कंपनी अपना खराब माल वापस नहीं ले रही है। कंपनी को खराब माल वापस करना चाहिए। जिला खाद्य निरीक्षक का कहना है कि उनका स्वास्थ्य खराब है। इस कारण कार्रवाई शुरू नहीं कर पाए हैं। इस मामले में वे सेंपल लेकर वे कंपनी के खिलाफ गुणवत्ताहीन माल की सप्लाई करने का केस दर्ज करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें