गिरफ्तार:बड़े भाई पर हमला करने वाले दोनों गिरफ्तार

पन्ना3 घंटे पहले
सलेहा थाना के तहत ग्राम महुआडोल के लावापुरा में 28 अक्टूबर को दो भाइयों ने आपस में विवाद के चलते अपने सगे बड़े भाई पहलवान सिंह आदिवासी पिता गुलाब सिंह आदिवासी पर धारदार कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर लहूलुहान कर दिया गया था। इस हमले में पहलवान सिंह द्वारा पुलिस थाना सलेहा में 28 अक्टूबर को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी।

थाना प्रभारी अभिषेक पांडेय ने बताया कि पुलिस द्वारा धारा 307 और अन्य धाराओं के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया गया था जिस पर सलेहा पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों सगे भाइयों राकेश सिंह आदिवासी और सत्येंद्र सिंह निवासी को 29 अक्टूबर को गिरफ्तार किया। जिनके कब्जे से दो धारदार कुल्हाड़ी जब्त कर दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई की गई। फरियादी का उपचार मेडिकल कॉलेज रीवा में किया जा रहा है।

