बड़ामलहरा उपचुनाव:कोविड-19 के बीच उप चुनाव : 317 लीटर सैनिटाइजर, 2.25 लाख मास्क-गल्ब्स आए

छतरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 213847 मतदाता, 317 केंद्र पर करेंगे मतदान

बड़ामलहरा उप चुनाव की तैयारियां जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा जिला मुख्यालय स्थित एक्सीलेंस स्कूल में शुरू कर दी गई हैं। 3 नवंबर को बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा में होने वाले मतदान के लिए कोविड बचाव सामग्री जिला प्रशासन को प्राप्त हो गई है। जिला प्रशासन ने चुनाव सामग्री के साथ कोविड सामग्री वितरण की तैयारियां एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर में शुरू कर दी हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान होने वाले उप चुनाव को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पूरी तरह से तैयार है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन के पास कोविड बचाव के लिए करीब दो लाख मास्क और इतने ही ग्लब्स सहित करीब 325 लीटर सैनिटाइजर, 2 हजार पीपीई किट पहुंच गई हैं। इस कोरोना बचाव सामग्री को 317 केंद्रों पर 3 नवंबर को मतदान कराने वाले दलों को 1 और 2 नवंबर को वितरित किया जाएगा।

चुनाव सामग्री के साथ ही कोरोना बचाव सामग्री वितरण के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने अपनी तैयारियां स्थानीय एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर में शुरू कर दी हैं। इसके लिए एक्सीलेंस स्कूल परिसर के खेल मैदान में जिला प्रशासन ने टेंट लगवाना शुरू कर दिया है। ताकि सही समय पर चुनाव संपन्न कराने वाले मतदान दलों को चुनाव सामग्री के साथ ही कोविड-19 से बचाव की सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जा सके।

एक करोड़ के करीब इस्तेमाल होगी कोरोना बचाव सामग्री

बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा में 2,13,847 मतदाता हैं। इनके लिए 10 रुपए की देर से इतने ही मास्क वितरित होंगे, जो 21,38,470 रुपए के पड़ेंगे। साथ ही इतने ही ग्लब्स इस्तेमाल होंगे जो 13 रुपए की दर से 27,80,011 रुपए के पड़ेंगे। वहीं 317 मतदान दलों में 5 कर्मचारी के हिसाब से 1585 कर्मचारियों पर मास्क और ग्लब्स का खर्च 36,455 रुपए आएगा।

वहीं एक लीटर के हिसाब से सैनिटाइजर दिया जाएगा, जो 200 रुपए प्रति लीटर के हिसाब से 63,400 रुपए का पड़ेगा। वहीं 1585 कर्मचारियों को एक-एक पीपीई किट दी जाएगी। जो प्रति एक हजार के हिसाब से 15,85,000 रुपए की। यह सब मिलकर 66,03336 रुपए खर्च आएगा। वहीं 317 से अधिक थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और ऑक्सी मीटर का इस्तेमाल होगा। इस प्रकार इस उप चुनाव में 1 करोड़ के करीब कोविड बचाव पर खर्च होगा।

उपचुनाव बड़ामलहरा विधानसभा

  • कुल मतदाता - 213847
  • कुल मतदान केंद्र - 317
  • सैनिटाइजर लगेगा - 317 ली.
  • थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व ऑक्सी मीटर- 317
  • पीपीई किट - 1585 से अधिक
