पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल:आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने पर पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गाेपाल भार्गव पर बाजना थाने में केस दर्ज

छतरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार की देर रात बाजना कस्बे में बैठक कर भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने की लोगों से कर रहे थे बात

पीडब्लूडी मंत्री द्वारा कस्बे में बैठक कर लोगों से भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने का वीडियो वायरल होने और एफएसटी टीम प्रभारी की शिकायत पर आचरण संहिता के उल्लंघन का मामला बाजना थाना पुलिस ने दर्ज किया है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

बाजना कस्बे में मतदान के पहले सोमवार की देर रात पीडब्लूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव लोगों के साथ बैठक कर भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने की बात कर रहे थे।

इस बैठक का कुछ समय बाद सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल होने पर एफएसटी टीम प्रभारी बीपी पटवा ने बाजना थाने में शिकायत की। टीम प्रभारी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने पीडब्लूडी मंत्री पर चुनाव प्रचार खत्म होने के बाद लोगों के साथ बैठक कर आचरण संहिता का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया है।

इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने मामले की जांच भी शुरू कर दी है। इस मामले में थाना प्रभारी दिलीप पांडे ने बताया कि एफएसटी टीम प्रभारी की शिकायत और सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए वीडियो के आधार पर पीडब्लूडी मंत्री पर आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन पर धारा 188 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस अब पूरे मामले की बारीकी से जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें